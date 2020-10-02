West 76 Country Blvd is getting a very large, new friend.
Beginning October 5, temporary lane closures will be experienced due to the installation of the giant octopus structure at Aquarium at the Boardwalk.
The eastbound lane of W. 76 Country Blvd and the sidewalk between Wildwood Avenue and Glory Road will be closed.
According to a press release provided by the city of Branson, weather permitting, the closure will begin Oct. 5 till Nov. 24.
Traffic delays are to be expected during this closure as eastbound traffic is directed into the center lane and motorists are asked to be aware of signage, traffic cones and work crews in the marked ‘Work Zone.’
The addition of the giant octopus isn’t the only visual work currently being done at Aquarium at the Boardwalk.
According to a press release by Kuvera Partners, the week of Sept. 20 world-renowned Trompe L’oeil mural artist John Pugh began a month-long mural on the northwest corner of the aquarium.
The mural is said to feature not only an underwater view, but an illusion of an aquarium exhibit behind glass
Aquarium at the Boardwalk has announced an anticipated mid-November opening.
Check out ‘Muralist working on Aquarium at the Boardwalk’ at bransontrilakesnews.com to learn more.
For questions regarding the W. 76 Country Blvd eastbound lane closure, call the city of Branson Public Works and Engineering Department at 417.337.8559.
