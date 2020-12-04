Four more Taney County residents have died due to COVID-19, as well as two Stone County residents.
The Taney County Health Department issued a press release on Dec. 3 stating the latest deaths were a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 60s. That brings the total number of Taney County residents whose deaths can be attributed to COVID-19 up to 38.
The Stone County Health Department issued a statement on Facebook on Dec. 3 that two more residents had died. A total of 19 Stone County residents’ deaths are attributed to COVID-19.
Both health departments continue to encourage residents to take precautions during the pandemic, especially in the fall and winter seasons. That includes physical distancing, hand hygiene, staying home when sick, wearing a face covering, and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces. The health departments also encourages anyone who hasn’t gotten a flu shot to do so.
“As we approach winter and holiday seasons, prevention is of utmost importance,” said Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall. “Cooler weather encourages indoor gatherings, which increases opportunities for transmission. We need our community to continue their diligence in hand hygiene, physical distancing, watching gathering sizes, staying home when sick, and wearing face coverings.”
Contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544 or visit taneycohealth.org.
Contact the Stone County Health Department at 417-357-6134 or visit stonecountyhealthdepartment.com.
