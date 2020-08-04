The former Dogpatch USA them park property south of Harrison, Arkansas, is now under the ownership of one of the most influential figures in the Branson Tri-Lakes area.
Johnny Morris, founder of Big Cedar Lodge and Bass Pro Shops, announced Tuesday that he has purchased the property located along Highway 7 in northern Newton County.
According to a press release from Bass Pro Shops, any specific plans for the property are in the early stages but that any future development would be “an extension of Morris’ signature experiences that help families connect to nature and each other.
“We are very excited to have the opportunity to restore, preserve and share this crown jewel of Arkansas and the Ozarks so everyone can further enjoy the wonderful region we call home,” said Morris. “We’re going to take our time to restore the site, dream big and imagine the possibilities to help more families get back to nature through this historic and cherished place.”
The former theme park was purchased in early June for $1.12 million according to various media reports, although the identity of the buyer was not revealed at the time.
Dogpatch opened May 17, 1968, with a theme based on the “Li’l Abner” cartoon strip. The strip’s creator, Al Capp, even attended the opening ceremony. It contained many traditional amusement park rides, including a train, a walking bridge and several shops and buildings made to resemble rustic Ozarks structures.
According to the park’s Facebook page, it remained profitable through most of the ’70s, but the park owners filed for bankruptcy in 1980. After some ownership changes, the park closed for good Oct. 14, 1993. Most of the rides were sold, but much of the park was left to decay. A campground opened on the property from 2006-11.
The park was purchased in 2014 for $2 million by a pair of men who intended to re-establish a trourt farm and develop at craft village, farmers market, restaurant, and a Dogpatch museum. In December 2014, they hosted a River Walk day in which guests could come visit the old park for a day. The two later decided to sell the property after one of the two partners wanted out.
In 2017, the property was leased by a self-proclaimed Christian and patriotic entertainment company called Heritage USA. The company displayed plans on a website to convert the property into a Christian and patriotic theme park.
Those plans never materialized.
The press release from Bass Pro Shops gave the following description of the property.
“The site is located near the legendary Buffalo National River, which flows through 135 miles of breathtaking natural scenery. One of the few remaining un-damned rivers in the lower 48 states, the Buffalo is the first river to receive special designation from the National Park Service. Today, the area is a popular destination for outdoor adventures including float trips, fishing, camping and mountain biking. The Dogpatch property is a short, scenic 35-minute drive from Big Cedar Lodge, a premier wilderness resort, just north of the Missouri-Arkansas state line in nearby Ridgedale, Missouri.”
