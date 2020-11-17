A 3rd Quarter Financial Report for the city of Branson was provided by city Finance Director Jamie Rouch.
This report shows information as of Sept. 30.
“So this is all governmental funds as of Sept. 30, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2019,” said Rouch. “There’s a couple of things I want you to notice, the expenditures in 2020 are $51 million, revenues are at $49 million. Revenues in 2019 are $62 million and expenditures are $51 million.
“A couple of things I want you to notice is, keep in mind this year was COVID, so we know that the revenues are down as a result of our Sales Tax decrease. We’ve already gone through that several times and we talked about how we anticipated it originally with COVID that 45 percent is what was going to be our benchmark and if we can really make it past the 45 percent we’re doing good and so far we’re doing great as far as Sales Tax goes. Even though the comparison is down and we are still down, the Sales Tax is still down about 21 percent, we are not at the 45 percent level, so that’s good and bad at the same time. We’re still way down, however we’re not down near as much as we thought we were going to be.”
In the presentation, General Fund Revenues are broken up into four categories:
No.1 licenses and permits, which decreased by $250,291 from FY2019 (fiscal year) and increased $109,223 from FY 2018.
No.2 court receipts, which decreased $37,390 from FY2019 and decreased $35,930 from FY2018.
No.3 lease and rents, which decreased by $358,290 form FY2019 and decreased $121,365 from FY2018. The majority of the Hwy 76 lease revenue is calculated as a percentage of sales.
No.4 charges for services: which is made up of administrative fees.
“The other thing here is the expenditures,” said Rouch. “I started doing some more research in that because just that picture kind of makes you question it. Here’s the deal with that, this is all governmental funds. So, if you recall a little bit earlier in the year I brought before you a budget amendment - we were paying off bonds and we had $7 million set aside in a debt service reserve fund that we needed to move over to pay that expense. That expense is recorded in that all governmental fund, so if you subtract the $7 million from the expenditures you’re actually at around $44 million which is $7 million less than the previous year. So there’s trends, then there’s things that skew trends and one time anomalies and that is one of the largest things that I wanted you to see.”
According to the presentation, General Fund year-to-date (YTD) as of September 30 shows that FY2020 revenues decreased by $2,360,433 from FY2019. Expenditures for FY2020 increased by $71,993 from FY2019. These numbers do not include transfers in and out.
General Fund revenues and expenses that include transfers in and out show that revenues decreased by $2,359,128 from FY2019 and expenditures decreased by $1,109,046 from FY2019.
Gross Sales Tax for all governmental funds showed that the 3rd Quarter for FY2020 was down 18.2% compared to FY2019. The Tourism Tax was down 37.2% for the quarter compared to FY2019, Transportation Tax was down 18.4% and Public Safety Tax was down 18.2%.
According to the presentation, Net General Fund Sales Tax revenues for FY2020 are down $1,366,126 from FY2019, a 19.8% decrease. Net Tourism Sales Tax revenues for FY2020 are down $3,127,706 from FY2019, a 37% decrease.
Details regarding specific funds were covered in the presentation.
Visit ‘Agendas and Minutes’ under the ‘Government’ tab at bransonmo.gov to see the full 3rd Quarter Financial Report or click ‘Live Stream’ to watch the Nov. 10 meeting from their YouTube page.
