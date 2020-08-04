Forsyth R-lll Schools have released their reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
The goal behind this plan, according to a release provided by Forsyth R-lll Schools, “is to keep students and staff healthy and provide a safe learning environment to the best of our ability. This effort will require cooperation among our students, staff, and families.”
The following information is Forsyth’s reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
Forsyth is committed to returning to a fully seated, in-person learning environment when school is back in session on Aug. 25. However, there will also be an option for virtual learning for those who are interested.
Those who opt for virtual learning through Edgenuity, however, will be required to remain in the virtual learning setting for the entire semester. Those who want to participate in virtual learning need to contact their building office by Friday, Aug. 7.
Students who wish to participate in extracurricular activities will be required to participate in in-person instruction on campus.
Starting on the first day of school, students grades 5-12 and all staff will be required to wear a face covering. Face coverings are recommended for all students and disposable masks will be provided for those who do not wish to bring their own.
Facial coverings will be required by spectators at all school events for the duration of the face covering ordinance issued by the city of Forsyth.
Other safety precautions will be in place, including social distancing, encouraged hand washing, hand sanitizer will be made available and no non-essential visitors, no building wide assemblies or field trips for the first quarter, which will be reevaluated quarterly.
According to the release, personal water bottles are encouraged because drinking fountains will not be accessible. However, each student and staff will be provided a water bottle and bottle fill stations will be available.
Everyone, including staff, who ride the bus will be required to wear a face covering. Students will be separated on the bus where feasible but social distancing is not guaranteed.
Buses will have hand sanitizer dispensers installed and each bus will be appropriately disinfected after each use.
In regards to student transportation, parents are expected to drop off their child at the parent drop off locations but will not be permitted to escort their child to class. Parents may come to the office for late student check in and to check their child out. If a parent needs further in-person contact an appointment will need to be made by calling in advance.
Staff will be trained on healthy hygiene practices so they can teach students, including, hand-washing strategies, not sharing food or drink, reminding others not to touch their eyes, nose or mouth and actively sanitizing work and play areas.
Face coverings will not be required when:
- If social distancing can be maintained
- While consuming food and drink
- Playing a sport, exercising or using exercising equipment while exerting themselves
- While working in settings that might increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
- While speaking, addressing a classroom, audience or performing where social distancing can be maintained
- If a documented health condition makes wearing a facial covering inadvisable, a parent should communicate this with the building principal
Students will be monitored for COVID-19 daily. If students exhibit cough, shortness of breath, or at least two of the following symptoms they will be sent to the nurse for evaluation and if determined to be COVID-19 related, will be sent home:
- Fever above 100 degrees
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
- Runny nose/congestion
- Other flu-like symptoms
The same guidelines listed above also applies to staff members.
If a student or staff member is sent home due to the following, they may be allowed to return back to school after 72 hours of being symptom free, a negative COVID-19 test, a doctor’s note saying they can return to school or after a 14 day quarantine.
Forsyth schools will remain in contact with the Taney County Health Department to report daily attendance and absenteeism rates to monitor absenteeism patterns among students and staff.
If extenuating circumstances arise the District has the opportunity to implement level 2 or level 3 learning plans.
Level 2 consists of blended learning where classes may take place online for one or more days due to a rapid increase of local cases or a higher than normal absence rates due to COVID-19. Restrictions on school activities will be put in place and capacity/attendance limits may be established for events and school activities.
Level 3 consists of at-home learning where all classes will be online to follow the Emergency Alternative Methods of Instruction plan. Classwork will be done independently and required for grades and credit. All activities will be canceled and/or rescheduled and school buildings will be closed to all except for designated staff.
Visit forsythpanthers.org or their Facebook for the complete reopening plan.
