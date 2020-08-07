From July 31 to Aug. 2, Branson welcomed 298 pickleball players from all across the county to the inaugural Pickleball Branson Championship Experience: Powered by iPickle Nation at the Branson Hilton Convention Center.
The tournament included a variety of divisions for players with 2.5 or greater skill level, including men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Divisions were also separated by age groups and welcomed players as young as 8-years-old.
During the event, there was a total of 20 pickleball courts set up for tournament play. The weekend long tournament also held an open play category on Friday evening. For this category, players could make a $5 donation fee to participate. All the funds raised during open play were donated to The Together Forever: A Skyler Sanders Family Foundation, which provides children or young adults with cancer with an all-expenses-paid vacation to Branson.
The tournament also welcomed special guest Tyson Apostol, a four-time contestant of the CBS reality show Survivor and the winner of Survivor Season 27 Blood vs. Water. Apostol took part in a Q&A and visited and took photos with fans. He also competed in the 4.0 Men’s Doubles Division on Saturday morning. He also paired up with Tournament Organizer Alessandra “Alex” Camara to play in the 4.0 Mixed Doubles Division on Sunday. (See a future edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News for more with Apostol.)
The Pickleball Branson Championship Experience had a total of 171 players take home medals. Some of the local winners included:
— Jake Benson of Branson Gold Medal: Mixed Doubles; Age 35-49
— Blaine Burroughs of Branson Silver Medal: Men’s Doubles; Age 50-59
— Lori Callahan of Hollister Gold Medal: Women’s Doubles; Age 50+
—Roberto Camara of Hollister Bronze Medal: Mens Doubles; Age 50-59
—Jeff Dill of Branson Silver Medal: Men’s Doubles; Age 50-59/Gold Medal: Men’s Singles; Age 50+/ Silver Medal: Mixed Doubles; Age 50-59
— Fred Emmenegger of Branson Silver Medal; Men’s Doubles; Age 70-79/ Gold Medal; Mixed Doubles; Age 60-69
—Wanda Emmenegger of Branson Gold Medal: Mixed Doubles; Age 60-69/ Bronze Medal: Women’s Doubles; Age 60+
—Melissa Lani Jackson of Hollister Gold Medal; Mixed Doubles; Age 35-49/ Gold Medal: Women’s Doubles; Age 50+
—Josiah Johnson of Hollister Bronze Medal: Men’s Singles; Age 19+
—Adde Mobley of Branson Bronze Medal; Mixed Doubles; Age 50-59/ Silver Medal: Women’s Doubles; Age 50+/ Bronze Medal; Women’s Singles; Age 19+
—Natalie Modglin of Kimberling City Gold Medal: Women’s Doubles; Age 19+/ Silver Medal: Women’s Singles; 19+
—Gary “Skip” Ninemire Silver Medal: Men’s Doubles; Age 70-79
—Shawn Pingleton of Walnut Shade Bronze Medal: Men’s Doubles; Age 50-59/ Silver Medal: Men’s Singles; Age 50+
— Marty Whited of Branson Bronze Medal: Men’s Doubles; Age 50-59/ Bronze Medal: Men’s Singles; 50+
Visit pickleballtournaments.com and search under the past tournaments tab for more winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.