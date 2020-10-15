A man from Arkansas drowned in Table Rock Lake on Oct. 14.
The Missouri State Water Patrol reported Nicholas Hart, 31, of West Memphis, Arkansas was swimming in the North Indian Creek area of Table Rock Lake at 4:04 p.m. when he went below water and failed to resurface.
Hart’s body was recovered and he was pronounced dead by Stone County Coroner John Cunnyngham at 5:57 p.m. Hart was transported by Cunnyngham to Stumpff Funeral Home.
Western Taney County Fire Department assisted at the scene. Troop D reported this drowning as its first for the month of October and fifth drowning for 2020. Hart was not wearing a life jacket, according to the online incident report.
