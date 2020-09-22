A ‘Prayer March’ held in Washington, D.C. has inspired another prayer march to be held in Branson, MO.
On Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. everyone is invited to join The Branson Prayer March that will consist of a march from the Branson Star Theater to North Beach Park at Branson Landing.
“We are calling for the Body of Christ to join together on Saturday, September 26 for the Branson Prayer March,” states the Branson Prayer March website. “We must unite and pray that God will turn this nation back to Him. This is the most critical time for America that we have seen in our lifetime. Please invite your Church, your friends, bring your family, and gather with other Christians for a time of humility and prayer as we call upon God to heal our nation.”
The Branson Prayer March will consist of the following stops:
- Branson Star Theater, 3750 W. 76 Country Blvd
- Walgreen’s, corner of 76 and 165
- Ripley’s Super Fun Zone, 2320 W. 76 Country Blvd
- Apple Tree Mall, 1830 W. 76 Country Blvd
- United Methodist Church, 1208 W. 76 Country Blvd
- CVS, corner of 76 and Loyd Street
- North Beach Park, north end of the Branson Landing
According to their website, the Branson Prayer March 2020 is not a protest, but is a time of focused prayer for the community.
The website states that people can participate by walking the entire 5-plus miles, choosing a specific section to walk, driving from one prayer stop to another or following them on Facebook Live to join the prayer from home.
For information, visit bransonprayermarch.com or their Facebook pages ‘Branson Prayer March’ and ‘Branson Prayer March 2020.’
