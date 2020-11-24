More than 11 months after their initial request, the Taney County Commission has approved a letter of commitment to provide the city of Rockaway Beach with $25,000 in matching grant funds, should they receive a grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
On Jan. 6, 2020, Rockaway Beach Mayor Rex Wood and Rockaway Beach Ward I Alderman Ken Ingram came before the commissioners to request the $25,000 in funding assistance. During the initial meeting, Ingram explained that the city was making plans to apply for a Community Development Block Grant to use for road improvement projects.
The city is applying in hopes of receiving $500,000. As the CDBG is a 10% matching grant, the city would be required to provide $50,000, $25,000 of which they’ll now get from the county should they receive the grant.
Rockaway Beach City Clerk Jann Clark was in attendance at the recent commission meeting and shared with commissioners that the city has been making great strides in recent months.
“Almost all the resorts are sold now and changed hands now. A lot of new residents. I would say probably 50% of the population is turned over, and we’re seeing a lot of retirees,” said Clark. “I think we just have one, Water’s Edge, that hasn’t sold. So we have all new people that are coming in and fixing everything up. The roads and the weeds are now our biggest problem.”
Eastern Taney County Commissioner Sheila Wyatt said she was unaware of just how poor the road conditions had gotten in Rockaway Beach.
“I was looking at the booklet on the road improvements that you sent in applying for the grant. I didn’t realize that the roads had gotten in that bad of shape on some of them,” said Wyatt. “If you got this, it would be wonderful for the community.”
Clark said that the city has already begun working to better the roads in Rockaway Beach and spent $32,000 in 2019 to complete a chip and seal in the city.
“Some of the roads were almost impassable, and people were tearing up their cars,” said Clark. “I worked a deal with MoDOT and they were kind enough to dump their millings (recycled old asphalt) off and save them money, so we had the millings to fill the road. So that gave us all the fill we needed to get some of those roads repaired. So we did the worst first. But it’s been an awfully long time since the roads have been repaired.”
When asked by Western Taney County Commissioner Brandon Williams, Clark confirmed that approximately seven and half miles of roadway would be repaired with the grant funds, and the city understood they would only accept the $25,000 from the county if they receive the grant.
On Feb. 24, the city of Rockaway Beach held a public meeting for its residents to discuss the grant and hear their opinions on which city roads they feel need the most attention.
To help prepare their grant application, the city has partnered with the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments. Clark said the grant application just opened in October and the deadline to apply for the grant is Dec. 31.
Should the city receive the grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the Taney County Commission will need to approve the transfer of the $25,000 to the city of Rockaway Beach.
