Four men are in custody after Taney County deputies searched a residence in Kirbyville where there had been reports of explosions and gun fire.
According to a press release from the Taney County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5 a.m. Thursday morning, they had received calls regarding explosions and automatic weapon fire in the Kirbyville area. An investigation led deputies to a shop building on Wharton Road. When deputies arrived at the residence, several individuals barricaded themselves in the building, the release said.
The release also said deputies obtained a search warrant and, during the search, located several stolen items, includinga Polaris UTV, utility trailer, firearms and a motorcycle. They also found “a large quantity” of methamphetamine, marijuana and marijuana products, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and paraphernalia. Deputies also seized several other firearms and cash.
The release said four subjects are in custody awaiting formal charges.
