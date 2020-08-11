Taney County’s presumptive next sheriff says he wants to work toward tackling the county’s drug problem.
During the Aug. 4 Primary Election, Taney County residents elected Brad Daniels into the position. Daniels received 5,550 votes, while his opponents Keith Edwards and Shane Keys received 2,439 and 1,822 votes respectively.
Daniels, who is currently a deputy sheriff, shared his thoughts on the win following the election.
“I just feel very fortunate,” said Daniels. “I was very blessed with overwhelming support from my friends and family and coworkers.”
As Daniels prepares to step into his new role, he said he’s got a few specific ideas on what he would like to do first.
“The big thing is to fight the drug problem that we have. I want to form a task force with officers from other agencies within the jurisdiction, and around the jurisdiction, and team up and pull our resources and work together, said Daniels. “Right now there’s not really good communication in between the agencies. A lot of times we’ll get two or three different agencies working a case on the same folks and I think we need to get away from that.”
During his “Meet the Candidates” interview with the Branson Tri-Lakes News in July, Daniels said he’d also like to implement more proactive patrols from the sheriff’s department.
“We don’t have a lot of proactive patrols,” said Daniels in July. “We haven’t for several years. I think we need to be more proactive.”
Receiving 56.57% of the votes for sheriff during the Aug. 4 Primary, Daniels said he also wants to thank voters for selecting him for the job.
“I appreciate the support. I appreciate everyone coming out and voting the way they did,” Daniels said. “Obviously I know with the COVID pandemic a lot of people didn’t really feel comfortable getting out, but they did anyway just because they felt like it was the right thing to do, and I appreciate that.”
Daniels also said he wanted to thank his opponents for running a clean race.
“That’s something that we don’t see a whole lot. I think they both did a really good job of talking about what they can do, what they had in mind as far as their plan,” said Daniels. “The positives about themselves rather a bunch of mudslinging and dirty politics. So I just wanted to say thank you to them for that.”
Daniels is a life-long resident of Taney County and a graduate of Hollister High School. He and his wife Renee have been married for 18 years and have two boys. Daniels has been with the Taney County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years.
Current Taney County Sheriff Jimmie Russell did not seek reelection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.