A resolution of support was approved with a 5-1 vote by the Branson Aldermen for a workforce housing development on Fall Creek Road.
Voting ‘no’ against the resolution of support, was Ward lll Alderman Jamie Whiteis.
“I’m just gonna speak as Ward lll alderman,” said Whiteis. “We met with the group last night at Country Bluff. I’ve been back and forth on this thing the whole time. Now, I understand the need for affordable housing. I also know that we’ve got projects going on, we’ve got the Elevate Branson project, we’ve got the project that we just approved last meeting off Wildwood Drive, and then they’re moving their project to Golf Drive right there behind Thousand Hills. I would like to see how those progress and move forward.
“The other thing is, I hate putting more people off Fall Creek Road with the way Fall Creek Road is. I know that’s a county road, but I want to see more that the county makes us aware that they’re going to do improvements to Fall Creek Road before we put any more people off that road, because it is a very dangerous road. So right now, I am a ‘no’ for the resolution.”
The development, being developed by Branson Affordable Homes Development, LLC, is said to include 40 units of low income housing, as well as a similar two-three bedroom sized market rate development.
According to the staff report, the passage of this resolution formally indicates the support of the city of Branson for this project to be used by the developer for funding applications.
“As many of you may remember, we were here actually last July, and we asked for approval for an application, very similar to what we’re doing right now,” said Debra (Debbie) Hart, member of Branson Affordable Homes Development, LLC. “We did receive in July unanimous approval for support for our application to MHDC, thankfully we received funding from MHDC and DED and because of some environmental issues we were actually required to relocate that development to a different site that’s on Golf View Drive.
“We decided that we wanted to come back and ask the board again, and then also submit an application to MHDC to again propose a 40 unit workforce housing development on 4.5 acres within this 55 acre total tract. This is identical to what we proposed to you in July, the only exception to that – the proposed location of the development was adjacent to the adjoining subdivision, Country Bluff. After meeting with neighbors and talking to board members, we actually, with the development team, we made the decision to relocate the affordable development to the northwest, and so it’s on the opposite side of the property from Country Bluff.”
Also present at the meeting was developer Dan Ruda, who helped address statements against the development made by Country Bluff Estate homeowners.
“The Combs and the Rudas, we took the leadership role and that’s the decision we made,” said Ruda. “Then for the last umpteen years, this community’s been talking about needing workforce housing: ‘Wish somebody would do something’, ‘wish somebody would take some risks.’ I think everybody in the room pretty much knows workforce housing, entry level housing, the margins are extremely slim. In Branson, they’re even slimmer. Reason you don’t see it, it don’t make economic sense. Land’s too expensive, infrastructure’s too expensive.
“The challenge that our group has is, to some degree, and I’m not here to whine, but obviously it is what it is. We’d like to develop it, we have to develop it and we’d like to do this because we think that it’s very, very important to the community. But, there is a path to develop it with other things. This one makes the most sense and is best for the community.”
