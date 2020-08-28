A lawsuit against the Reeds Spring School District has been filed in federal court claiming a student was sexually assaulted by another student.
The suit was filed Aug. 26 by a woman on behalf of her daughter who was 14 at the time of the alleged incident in January.
According to the complaint, on Jan. 15, the victim had been excused from class so she could use the restroom. En route, she was “forced into an unlocked storage closet in the band room at the high school and sexually assaulted by another student.”
The suit claims the district failed to monitor the student’s whereabouts, failed to seek her whereabouts when she failed to return to class for the entire period, failed to lock the band room and storage closet when it was not in use, and failed to monitor district security cameras.
The reason for the case being filed in federal court, according to the complaint is that the sexual assault means the victim has been denied her right to equal and free access to education based on the federal law known as Title IX.
The plaintiff is requesting unspecified damages.
A Reeds Spring District spokesperson issued the following statement by email:
“The Reeds Spring School District is deeply concerned about the welfare of our students. The district believes a safe environment is essential and we strive to always make decisions that are in the best interest of our students. The district does not tolerate behavior that puts students in danger, and we strive to always act with honesty and transparency as allowed by law.”
The Springfield attorney who filed the suit, Joshua Roberts, was asked by the Branson Tri-Lakes News about potential criminal charges against the accused.
“I cannot speak for the state or for the defendant,” he stated in an email. “The assailant was also a student and the district has not revealed any information whatsoever regarding how that individual’s discipline, if any, was handled.”
