A lightning strike is to blame for an Oct. 26 house fire in Branson.
Western Taney County Fire Chief Chris Berndt reported at 8:41 a.m. his department responded to a residential structure fire at 113 Whipperwill Lane, which is located in an unincorporated area of Branson off Missouri 248.
“The house, it was a single family home under construction and it had a lightning strike. There was about five workers in the house when it got struck,” said Berndt. “They said they immediately knew the house was struck. It immediately, up by the roof, started a fire. They couldn’t really do anything about it, so they called us.”
Due to the location of the fire, Western Taney County received automatic mutual aid from Branson Fire-Rescue Truck 2, who was the first on scene.
“They arrived just before we did and were able to go inside. The house was full of smoke and they found the fire near the roof area. They were able to pretty quickly put the bulk of the fire out,” Berndt said. “We stayed on scene a while to get the fire out and get the smoke out and check for some kind of extension. With a lightning strike many times, like it did there, they will travel a lot of wires and then had little hotspots in different areas of the house.”
As the location was in a non-hydrant area, Tanker 75 provided water to the scene, while Engine 73’s crew assisted in overhaul work.
“So like I said, the house was under construction. It was framed up and had a roof, but no sheetrock. They were working on insulation and they had the wiring and the stuff like that was in it. But that was actually handled pretty quick,” said Berndt. “It was a good thing that people were there when it happened, so they immediately were able to call us.”
Berndt added that the home received moderated damage from the fire, smoke and water. The building was turned back over to the owner and construction workers. There were no injuries and crews cleared the scene at 9:40 a.m.
