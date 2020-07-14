The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Southwest District is hosting a virtual public meeting to allow the public to view design plans for replacing the Long Creek bridge on Missouri 86.
The virtual meeting started July 13 and runs through July 27. It can be accessed at modot.org/long-creek-bridge-project.
According to the project fact sheet on MoDOT’s website, construction should begin in spring 2022 and be complete by summer 2024.
The bridge will remain open for the duration of the project, according to MoDOT. However, 86 will be closed for short durations of time throughout the project to connect the new bridge with the existing roadway.
There will also be times when boats will be restricted from traveling on Table Rock Lake, near Long Creek, during construction.
MoDOT says that they will give advance notices of when these times will occur.
According to their website, MoDOT decided to build the new bridge directly south of the existing bridge after receiving comments during a public meeting held in Hollister, February 2019.
The new bridge is anticipated to be 32-feet wide, which is 10 feet wider than the existing 22 foot wide bridge, and consists of two lanes for traffic.
The added width, according to MoDOT’s website, will include accommodations for a bicycle and pedestrian path across the length of the bridge.
Several repair efforts have been made to the existing bridge, however, the bridge deck and structural support truss system is reportedly in poor condition and has reached the end of it’s life expectancy of 50 to 60 years. The bridge was reportedly constructed in the 1950s.
The new bridge will be built to provide 100 years of service.
According to MoDOT, the estimated total cost of the new bridge is $36 million.
MoDOT, does have an anticipated project schedule and consists of the following:
–July 2020: online public meeting to present preliminary plans
–Sept. 2020: completion of plans identifying areas needed for new right of way
–Oct. 2020 - July 2021: secure land needed for project
–Oct. 2020 - Sept. 2021: prepare bridge and roadway design plans and obtain project permits
–Dec. 2021: receive bids for project construction
–Spring 2022: begin construction
–Summer 2024: construction complete.
Visit the ‘Long Creek Bridge Project’ on MoDOT’s website for more information.
