No serious injuries are being reported after an SUV crashed into the side of the Hong Kong Buffet on 76 Country Boulevard on May 27 in Branson.
At 11:45 p.m. the Branson Police Department responded to the Hong Kong Buffet in reference to a crash.
The vehicle jumped the curb and struck the building, but did not penetrate the exterior wall into the building, according to an email from Branson Communications Manager Melody Pettit.
Branson Fire Rescue Engine 3 and Truck 2 also responded to the scene of the crash. The Taney County Ambulance District evaluated and provided medical care for the vehicle’s occupants, one of whom was transported to a hospital, according to a press release from Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152.
While the Branson Police Department investigated the incident, fire crews checked the damage to the building. Chief 3 also responded to the scene for investigation and to coordinate with the building department for structural assessment. Once the vehicle was removed from the scene, units cleaned up the debris, the release stated.
Pettit additionally shared via email that the Branson Police Department initiated no arrests and the fire department reported only minimal damage to the building and minor damage to the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.