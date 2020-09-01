The Branson Board of Aldermen will have a special study session Thursday to discuss face coverings.
The study session is at 2 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall at 110 W. Maddux St.
The city is reminding the public that, because this is a study session, public comment will not be allowed. Space will be limited in the council chambers due to social distancing and face coverings are required inside city hall. Being that this is a study session, the aldermen will not vote on anything.
According to a press release from the city, the aldermen are expected to be updated by the Taney County Health Department on the latest COVID-19 data, and to hear a report from the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce on how the city’s face covering ordinance has impacted tourism.
The city approved a face covering mandate July 28. It went into effect July 31 and runs through Sept. 8. The aldermen have a board meeting on Sept. 8 where they can either extend the mandate or let it expire.
The study session will be streamed on the city’s website at bransonmo.gov. To watch the meeting, click on “Live Stream” on the front page of the website when the meeting is in session.
All meeting agendas, including for this meeting, are available at bransonmo.gov/AgendaCenter.
The chamber last week released the results of a study that showed 84% of Branson visitors said the face covering mandate made them more likely to visit or had no effect on the decision. An Aug. 27 tweet from CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards shows a chart that seems to show Taney County with a downward trend in positive cases from July 31, when the mandate began, through Aug. 25, the day after most area schools started.
In the tweet, Edwards complemented Branson Mayor Edd Akers and Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty. Forsyth approved a face covering mandate on July 22.
“I deeply admire the leadership of Mayors Ed Akers, Kelly Dougherty and the supportive Alderman,” the tweet said.
As of Monday afternoon, Taney County stood at 690 positive cases, 324 recovered, and 16 deaths. Another 237 are under investigation to determine their status as Taney County residents, for a total of 927 cases.
As of Friday, Stone County had 286 total cases with 215 recovered, and two deaths. Stone County also recently announced eight confirmed cases at a long-term care facility in Crane.
Both county’s health departments have stopped listing specific low-risk exposure locations. Both health departments now recommend that all public locations should be treated as a potential risk of exposure.
“At this time the majority of our new cases are coming from family gatherings, church services and other indoor gatherings of people,” Stone County Health Department Administrator Pam Burnett stated in an April 17 press release. “When you gather a large number of people in an indoor space the risk of transmission of Covid-19 becomes very high. To limit the risk, it is best to avoid large gatherings of people or have the gathering in an outdoor space.”
Both health departments stress proper hygiene such as hand-washing, wearing a cloth face covering and social distancing. Anyone who is sick should stay home and call their health care provider, emergency room, urgent care, emergency personnel or health department before seeking medical attention.
