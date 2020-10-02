The Freedom of the Road Riders, Inc., in partnership with the Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505, is hosting the 16th Annual Stone County Toy Run on Sunday, Oct. 4.
The Freedom Riders will be leaving the Branson West Wal-Mart at 1 p.m. and riding to the Port of Kimberling Pavilion in Kimberling City.
Lodge 2505 Ladies Auxiliary Member Theresa Molsbee shared the toy run goes to benefit the Elks Family Christmas Program, which they host every year.
“It’s an event where we hold a golf tournament where local merchants donate gifts and prizes and we have a silent auction with it. Money is raised and those monies go to the Christmas program. In addition to that we have the Freedom Riders. It’s a local group called Freedom of the Road Motorcycle Group that comes every year. They ride in and they bring toys and donate money to the program and they’re a part of the program every year,” said Molsbee. “They’ll ride in on their motorcycles, and some will be in vehicles, and they’ll bring toys and money. They’ll drop them off and have a hotdog and it’s just a way for us to say thank you to them.”
Molsbee explained that the toys and monies collected during the toy run all go towards their Christmas program, which benefits the families and children of Stone County.
“We average about 56 kids a year. We provide them with a complete outfit, head to toe. Shoes through a coat, if they need the coat,” said Molsbee. “We also provide the family, thanks to the ladies auxiliary and other Elks members, they donate a complete Christmas dinner for the family, plus a basket full of household items like paper towels, toilet paper and just a huge basket of various items. It’s a great program.”
Molsbee added that the Elks Lodge also does what they can to assist families with bills during the holidays.
“We collect money and collect toys and take the money that we have and we divide by what we think we’ll spend per child and whatever monies are left over we also try to pay utility bills or electric bills of families or put $100 towards their electric bill. So this is a great program for the community.”
Making the Christmas program a reality each year has and will always be a group effort, according to Molsbee.
“This program is made possible because of the local vendors, because of the motorcycle group, because of the auxiliary and because of the Elks. It’s not just one organization. It’s people working together for the community.”
This year, Molsbee said they’ve also partnered with a new Stone County organization to help make the program possible.
“We’re working with an organization called OACAC this year in Stone County and they’re going to provide us with lots of children to help,” said Molsbee. “In the past we’ve worked with Love INC., but Love INC. has seised to exists for the most part now. So we have reached out to OACAC and they are working on getting us those names … They are very ecstatic about us being able to work with them.”
Anyone who would like to stop by and drop off either a toy or monetary donation during the event is invited to do stop by the pavilion after 1 p.m. on Sunday. Molsbee explained that any toys donated will need to meet certain qualifications.
“It has to be new and it has to be in packaging and that you can tell it’s new. We don’t want anything used. Kids are usually hurting as it is, so we want them to have something that is theirs,” said Molsbee. “This event is primarily for the motorcycle riders and they would usually come to the lodge to drop off everything and since we no longer have the lodge we’re trying to keep our charity events going with the Elks until we can get something going with the lodge.”
The Port of Kimberling Pavilion is located across the street from the lodge and directly behind the new pickleball court. For additional information call 417-230-1166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.