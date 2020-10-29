On Oct. 29 Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge announced their newest accommodation, Bass Pro Shops Angler’s Lodge.
Bass Pro Shops Angler’s Lodge is slated for a spring opening on March 10, 2021 and will be located in Hollister, Missouri at the formerly operated La Quinta Inn, 291 Financial Dr.
According to the release provided by Bass Pro, the lodge will have 94 rooms and will be redesigned indoor and out, with signature Bass Pro Shops touches, including: “rustic finishes, outdoor details and quality craftsmanship that guests love about Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge.”
“We’re looking forward to offering guests new accommodations to share our genuine Ozarks hospitality and love of the outdoors at a convenient new location,” said Founder of Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge, Johnny Morris, in the release. “Angler’s Lodge makes it easy to connect with the outdoors, including the spectacular Nature Golf.”
According to the release, Bass Pro Shops Angler’s Lodge will “deliver a unique quality experience at value pricing” and will have on-site amenities, including: an indoor pool, hot tub, fitness center, sports bar, meeting rooms and complimentary breakfast.
Also highlighted in the release is the new accommodation’s proximity to Big Cedar’s world-class Nature Golf, Big Cedar, full-service marinas on Table Rock Lake, Dogwood Canyon Nature Park and other area attractions.
For more information about Bass Pro Shops Angler’s Lodge, call 855.225.6734 or visit bigcedar.com/anglers-lodge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.