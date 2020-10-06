Andy B’s Tiki Bar is officially open at the Branson Landing.
This new Branson Landing destination is open Thursday through Sunday from 12-8 p.m.
According to a press release provided by Andy B’s Entertainment & Bowling Centers, the tiki-style bar overlooks Lake Taneycomo and offers specialty cocktails alongside a selection of beers, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages.
“This is a project we have been keeping under wraps for a while and are extremely excited to see the Tiki Bar up and running,” stated a spokesperson with Andy B’s Entertainment in an email. “We wanted to provide a place to socialize with friends and family, enjoy a beverage, and take in beautiful Lake Taneycomo. Andy B’s Tiki Bar offers just that.”
Andy B’s Tiki Bar is located on the Branson Landing Boardwalk just adjacent to Saltgrass Steakhouse and Joe’s Crab Shack, at 433 Promenade Way.
The concept is a dual venture between HCW and Andy B’s Entertainment and operates as an extension of Andy B’s Bowl Social, according to the release.
Andy B’s Tiki Bar will be open throughout the fall season with an anticipated grand opening celebration scheduled prior to the start to tourism season in spring 2021.
According to the release, reservations for private events and celebrations are welcome along with everyday walk-in business.
Visit bransontikibar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.