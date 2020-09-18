A new 5K run is coming to Branson.
The first K-Life Run to the Lights race is planned for Saturday, Oct. 31.
According to a city of Branson staff report, the 5K (3.1 mile) run will go through portions of Westgate Branson Woods Resort’s private roads and the Lights of Joy Christmas drive-thru display, which will not be operational at the time of the event.
The purpose of this event is to raise money for K-Life and is expected to attract approximately 300 participants.
According to the report, the race will require temporary closures of portions of Roark Valley Drive and Expressway Lane beginning at 4 p.m. until no later than 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Directional signs are expected to be placed accordingly to help participants, citizens and drivers safely navigate the event.
Staff reviewed the request and anticipated that this event will be no cost to the city.
Visit the ‘Agenda Center’ at bransonmo.gov for the full agenda item.
