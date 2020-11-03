The lights are being hung and the smell of new sweet treats have begun to fill the air as Silver Dollar City prepares for the opening of its final festival of the year; An Old Time Christmas.
Reigning four time winner of the ‘Best Theme Park Holiday Event in America,’ An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City returns from Nov. 7 to Dec. 30.
When the 1880’s theme park welcomes guests back inside following its transition from the Harvest Festival to An Old Time Christmas, they’ll be greeted by more than 6.5 million or 680 miles of Christmas lights. Plus there’s the 1,000 decorated Christmas trees, 600 wreaths and more than three miles of garland and ribbon.
Christmas in Midtown alone bursts with color as 1.5 million LED lighted tunnels and displays traveling up and down nine stories of building come to life upon nightfall. Venturing Midtown guests will also find themselves admiring wreath portals, flying angels, running reindeer, a moving train and a giant turning globe; all of which were created at Silver Dollar City.
On top of all that seasonal joy, the topper of the Silver Dollar City Christmas, is the elaborate animated Christmas tree itself which towers above the city at an impressive eight-stories high.
As the pandemic continues to remain as a consistent figure in the everyday lives of people worldwide, Silver Dollar City has shut down its annual in-theatre performances. In response, SDC has brought outside some of its most famed performers, from some of the park’s favorite Christmas shows, to make up caroling troupes who make their way along the walkways as they lift their voices throughout the city. Multiple outdoor venues will also continue to present fan favorites such as The Living Nativity, the Saloon Frontier Fa-La-La Follies, and a new show called Cool Yule, which features performers and a live band.
As always, Silver Dollar City will feature an abundance of holiday foods and treats of the season throughout the park.
Foods include traditional holiday dinner items liked smoked turkey, ham, prime rib, potato leek soup and Silver Dollar City’s Miner’s beef stew at the parks family-style restaurants. The SDC dessert tables will also be filled with items ranging from apple dumplings with homemade ice cream to fried pies to holiday funnel cakes.
At the all new Rivertown section of the park, 2020 guests will have the first opportunity to try items baked fresh at Clara Bell’s Cinnamon Bread Bakery as well as fresh-smoked meats and specialty desserts made at the Rivertown Smokehouse. The Rivertown Smokehouse, which rests along what banks of the all-new Mystic River Falls, also features covered outdoor dining decks complete with heaters.
Silver Dollar City is also giving guests the chance to visit Santa Claus in an all new safe way this Christmas. Kiddos of all ages can stop by Santa’s Cottage and visit with him through his special window to tell him what they’d like to see under the tree this year. Santa’s elves will also be on hand to take photos as well. Santa’s visit to SDC this Christmas will run through Dec. 23.
Every night, twice a night, Silver Dollar City guests will have the opportunity to say hello to the most famous reindeer of all during Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade. Leading the way as grand marshal, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer oversees a musical procession of nine lighted floats and 45 costumed characters as they march their way through the streets of Silver Dollar City.
Joining Rudolph in the parade are some of his friends including fan-favorite Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, 14-foot moose characters, 12-foot tall elves and 10-foot candy canes as well as penguins and a troupe of toy wooden soldiers. The parade floats are illuminated with 200,000 ultra-bright LED lights and feature whimsical animated scenes including huge drumming bears and cymbal playing penguins.
Following the end of An Old Time Christmas on Dec. 30, Silver Dollar City will once again be hosting its special New Year’s Celebration at the park, which runs from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2, 2021.
Visit silverdollarcity.com for additional information, tickets, schedules and more.
