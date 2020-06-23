The deadline to submit a property assessment appeal to the Taney County Board of Equalization is approaching.
On June 15, Taney County Assessor Chuck Pennel came before the Taney County Commissioner during public comment to remind commissioners, and any attending members of the public, that the BOE deadline is coming up.
“The deadline is July 6 for folks to sign up if they feel like their assessment is too high or something like that. You all are most familiar with the BOE,” said Pennel. “We have the same three gentlemen, I believe, this year. Jeff Reynolds, Greg Baker and David Akers are our representatives, which I’m most thankful for.
“They’ve done a great job.”
Pennel said his office sent out about 1,500 increase notices to Taney County residents, which he explained is a common yearly thing they do.
“We’ve had a few calls from them,” said Pennel. “Most of them were not a problem where they would be going to BOE.
“Anyway, just a reminder that it’s coming up and we’ve probably got maybe a dozen signed up so far … or maybe as many as 20 have signed up. We’re just hoping to get the word out that its available if they’ve got an issue with their assessment, they can go before the BOE.
“Its a very informal process as you all know. Again, thankful for the good guys to do that job.”
If a county resident is unhappy with an increase made by the assessor’s office, they are first encouraged to contact the assessor’s office before requesting a BOE appeal form.
If a resident cannot reach an agreement with the assessor’s office, they will be directed to complete an appeal packet.
The appeal packet and additional BOE information can be found by visiting the Taney County Clerk’s page online at taneycounty.org.
