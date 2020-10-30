A bill to get the tourism tax back on the ballot passed its first reading at a Branson Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday.
If approved on its final reading, tentatively set for Nov. 10, this bill will put a question back on the ballot that could authorize the city to once again issue bonds and impose a Tourism Tax, if passed by voters.
“This is the bonding capacity and Tourism Tax renewal that we are asking the ballot language that’s presented before you today be approved and get put on the ballot – for the April election,” said city of Branson Finance Director Jamie Rouch. “The amount for the bonding capacity that we are seeking is $93 million, and that is as a result of our assessed evaluation. In the past, in the ‘97 election it was $56 million but we can go up to 20% of our assessed evaluation and based on this last assessed evaluation it was a little bit more than $93 million so we chose $93 million just to be on the safe side.”
According to the staff report provided by the city of Branson, the city of Branson currently imposes a municipal tourism tax that will retire in 2021.
A failure to extend the bond will affect the city’s ability to fund the marketing of the city’s tourism economy and take away the ability to improve streets, sidewalks, waterworks and other public infrastructure projects.
“It’s just an observation, we’re going to have to do our work on this,” said Alderman Bill Skains. “I’ve been watching social media on this and folks have no understanding, what-so-ever, the ramifications of this not passing.”
“There’s a group of us,” said Rouch, in response. “Made up of city and chamber and outside marketing people to come, we can’t promote this, but we can educate, and that’s what our intent is to do because, absolutely right, this would be devastating if this did not pass.”
According to the report, the Tourism Tax currently:
- Charges 4 percent on the price paid or charged for rooms or accommodations thirty days or less at hotels, motels, tourist courts, campground sites, condominium units, time-share interests in condominiums and the price charged for tickets and other charges for admission to or participation in private tourist attractions.
- Charges 0.5 percent on the price paid or charged for food and drinks sold in restaurants and other establishments.
The Tourism Tax that is collected is used in the following capacity, according to the report:
- 25 percent is used for marketing purposes of the city of Branson businesses.
- 75 percent is used for infrastructure improvements within the city of Branson and associated bonds.
Visit bransonmo.gov for more information.
