Aldi is opening in Branson on Nov. 4.
The long-awaited grocery store will open in Branson Hills after years of speculation and several months of construction. According to a press release from an Aldi spokesperson, the store will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We are dedicated to providing the communities we serve the best groceries at the lowest-possible prices, and we look forward to introducing Branson to their new neighborhood grocery store,” said Mark Bersted, Olathe division vice president for Aldi. “We are focused on continuing to expand and open new stores across the country because we want to do our part. We know now, more than ever, easy access to fresh food and household essentials is invaluable.”
Branson residents have been anticipating an Aldi for years, but especially after former Mayor Karen Best stated in February 2018 that Aldi was coming to Branson in 2019, although The Branson Tri-Lakes News could not confirm it at that time.
Aldi officials visited with city officials in January 2019, but it wasn’t until July 2019 when Aldi purchased a lot in Branson Hills that it was confirmed the grocery chain would be opening a store in Branson.
In September, an Aldi spokesperson told the Branson Tri-Lakes News the store was on track for a November opening.
The new store is at 1231 Branson Hills Parkway.
Aldi now has more than 2,000 stores in 36 states. According to Aldi’s press release, the new Branson store is part of the national chain’s expansion plan to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer, by store count, by the end of 2022.
According to the release, while Aldi stores have always been purposefully designed for simplicity and efficiency, this year Aldi has integrated several new safety features in all its stores across the country. The retailer has also remained focused on ensuring stores are stocked with the food and household essentials customers want and need, including healthy, convenient options and a robust selection of produce delivered fresh to all stores daily. Aldi stores also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and are built with environmentally friendly materials.
The release also stated that, for those who prefer to buy their groceries online, Aldi continues to grow its e-commerce services. Grocery delivery is available in more than 10,000 ZIP codes, and Aldi recently announced the expansion of Curbside Grocery Pickup to nearly 600 stores nationwide.
Shoppers can visit shop.aldi.us to learn more.
To learn more about working at Aldi and search current job openings, go to careers.aldi.us.
