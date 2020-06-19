On Monday, June 15, Kelly Doughterty, Cheryl Altis and Larry Moehl were all sworn-in to continue their respective roles as Forsyth mayor, Forsyth Ward II alderman and Forsyth Ward I alderman.
For the General Municipal Election on June 2, Forsyth residents voted 259 to 139 in favor of retaining Dougherty as their mayor against challenger Sherrie R-Veltkamp.
Dougherty was originally appointed to the mayoral position in December 2019 when former Forsyth Mayor Eddie Coleman resigned only a few months into his fourth term as mayor.
“It feels really good to be elected by the people,” said Dougherty. “Granted, I have had these guys backing me (pointing towards the aldermen) and appointing me as mayor, but to have the people vote for me is a great feeling.
“I’m hoping I can serve the people well and do the best I possibly can for our city.”
As she begins her first elected term as mayor, Dougherty said she’s already got her sights set on what issues she’d like to focus on first.
“I’m always looking at improving anything we can for our youth here, because there’s not a lot for our youth, you know. Also trying to increase some business here into Forsyth and with the COVID-19 happening at this point, it’s a little bit harder to do. But hopefully … as we’re easing restrictions, we may end up being able to do some of that and increasing some of that.
“So I’m talking to people and I’ve got some ideas already in mind.”
Forsyth Aldermen Altis and Moehl ran unopposed during the municipal election. Altis received 110 votes and Moehl received 207 votes.
During the meeting, Forsyth Ward I Alderman Jack Baker was also appointed as president of the board following a nomination from former board president Altis.
