The new Aldi location in Branson is continuing to move forward.
According to an Aldi spokesperson, Aldi is on track to open in November 2020.
“We look forward to serving Branson residents and providing them the best grocery shopping experience,” said the spokesperson. “We will reach out in the coming weeks with specific Grand Opening timing details, once available.”
According to the Branson Director of Planning and Development Joel Hornickel, “a rough-in inspection for electrical was performed last week (week of Aug. 24).”
Aldi is located at 1231 Branson Hills Parkway.
Area residents have been anticipating an Aldi since February 2018 when then-Branson Mayor Karen Best announced on social media she learned that Aldi was planning to open a Branson location. Aldi officials would not confirm it at the time, and as late as January 2019, a spokesperson said there were no solidified plans to come to Branson. But in July 2019, the company purchased a plot of land in Branson Hills.
In a press release last month, Aldi announced that it now has more than 2,000 locations in the United States, and by the end of 2022, it will become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count.
