A woman was arrested on June 27 after jumping on a police car and causing a disturbance at AJ Elite Nails and Spa in Branson.
In a media release, city of Branson Communications Manager Melody Pettit reported that the Branson Police Department was called to AJ Elite Nails and Spa at about 2:30 on Saturday for a woman causing a disturbance. When police officers arrived, the woman jumped on a police car. The unidentified woman was arrested for property damage and transported to the Taney County Jail.
The release notes that this incident was not related to a planned peaceful demonstration that also took place on Saturday along the 76 Strip in Branson.
