OMC Love INC announced on Aug. 10 that they would be closing their doors.
The nonprofit made the announcement on their Facebook and website which stated the closure would go into effect on August 14.
The following is their announcement:
“It is with mixed emotion that this post must be made but trusting all is in God’s timing, OMC Love In the Name of Christ will be closing their doors to ministry on August 14th.
Our main phone line, Facebook page and website will remain up and running for producing message updates only. No incoming phone calls will be answered and voicemails will not be returnable. The open phone line will be used strictly for messages offering other numbers to call for assistance or messages directing callers in how to sign up for any financial or holiday programs offered by other ministries, businesses, etc. This will continue through December 21, 2020.
The Board and staff want to sincerely thank everyone who has supported Love INC by prayer, donation, volunteerism and wisdom throughout the ministry’s 20 years. It has been a remarkable journey and we believe, due to circumstances beyond our control in the midst of our world’s crisis, OMC Love INC’s swan song should now sing its soft farewell. It is an end for this ministry but God will not let the work we have done be in vain as He continues to grow His territory and ministry within the Ozark Mountain Country of Stone and Taney County, Missouri.”
If anyone in the community is looking for a helping hand, Love INC provided the following names and contact information for other organizations:
- Salvation Army 417.339.4494
- Elevate Branson 417.335.9915 or 417.335.9916
- Local or area churches
