Branson Regional Arts Council has announced “a new series of affordable online education classes providing at-home learning opportunities in theatre acting, comedy improv, music performance, script writing and visual arts.”
“This is a fun way to educate you or your kids from the safety of your own home,” said BRAC Executive Director Jim Barber in an email.
“As BRAC has decided to keep the Historic Owen Theatre closed until September due to the continuing COVID-19 threat, we will be offering some outdoor events and additional online courses throughout the summer and Fall including a “Watercolor Landscape Course” taught by Jessica Lowe in July.”
Amelia Jo Parish will be the instructor for the summer arts courses that range from being designed for younger kids, teens and adults.
Courses will begin the week of June 22.
Classes include:
- Theatre Makers 1 (ages 5-12)
- Theatre Makers 2 (ages 12 and over)
- Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark (ages 12-18)
- Intro To Improv (ages 12 and over)
- Jam Session (all ages)
“We are thrilled to welcome Amelia Jo Parish to our Branson Regional Arts Council Arts Education program,” said Barber in the release.
“Her professional experience in professional theatre, comedy improv, fine arts and humanities is a wonderful addition to our team of outstanding visual art, theatre, dance and vocal instructors.”
According to the release, Parish is an artist based in Nixa, Missouri and she has studied at Drury and Webster University. She also serves as the Literary Manager for the Firebrand Theatre Company based in Chicago, Illinois.
Parish has performed improv with the Upright Citizens’s Brigade in New York City, performed at The Muny in St. Louis, The Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut, The Paramount in New York, along with other theatres across the country.
These four week courses aren’t the only thing BRAC has to offer this summer.
“Watch for a press announcement - regarding another BRAC event (free community concert) on Saturday June 27th at Chad A Fuqua Memorial Park called “Harmony Trio Salutes America,” a patriotic variety show featuring a wide variety of amazing talent,” said Barber in an email.
BRAC is also offering a series of watercolor landscape painting courses in July for painting enthusiasts. This series will be taught by professional artist Jessica Lowe.
Visit bransonarts.org
