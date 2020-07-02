Have you ever wondered why the health department doesn’t list when COVID-19 cases are hospitalized?
On Thursday, the Taney County Health Department issued an statement in which they answer that and several other questions they often hear regarding their updates about the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
As of Thursday morning, the health department had reported 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Taney County residents. Among those, there have been two deaths, 25 have recovered and 40 are active cases.
As for those frequently asked questions:
I was at one of the places listed where a positive case had been. What should I do?
The health department asks those that may have been at any of the locations listed in the press release to watch for symptoms. If you are following socially distancing guidelines, and wearing a mask, your chances of getting COVID-19 are greatly reduced. If symptoms do develop, contact your healthcare provider.
Why are you only putting the itinerary for one case in your press releases?
Press releases are now being written to reflect the cases for which we have itineraries. Keep in mind that not all cases will have an itinerary, if the case investigation indicates that they were not out in the community while infectious.
How many of the people who have COVID-19 in Taney County have been hospitalized?
The health department does not track this information, our focus is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. People who have tested positive can be extremely sick even if they are not hospitalized. The point of preventing COVID-19 is to protect the healthcare system from a surge in patients.
How can we live safely with this virus?
We know this virus is not going away anytime soon, but there are steps that can be taken to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 cases. Practicing socially distancing, wearing a face mask or covering, washing your hands, and staying home if you are sick are the best ways to help reduce the spread.
For information, contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544, or visit taneycohealth.org.
