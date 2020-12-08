Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks is working to help feed kids during this holiday season.
Even though the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks had to pivot from face-to-face programs to a virtual program at the end of November, they are still ready to help those kids and families in need.
They are now offering free sack lunches for children under 18 years of age from Dec. 1 and will go through Dec. 18.
The meals are first come, first serve. If food does run out, attempts to increase the number of meals delivered to that location in the future will be made.
“That’s our goal to get it out to those that need it the most and we know if people are willing to ask for it, they really need it,” said Stoney Hays, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks. “We’re not going to judge people, we’re not going to ask for identification or proof. We just encourage you, if there’s a need, come and take advantage of the distribution program.
“(The sack lunches) will be USDA approved, so it will consist of the meats, the vegetables, the fruits and the milk or juice as pertained by the state and federal government. We’re trying to make them so they’re portable so it might consist of a sandwich and some celery, a cup of fruit and a box of milk. Again that’s a timely distribution because milk will go bad, so we have to be able to move the product and get it out. It’ll be affordable type lunches, it could be Uncrustables a particular day, which is a peanut butter and jelly type sandwich, or it could be something as fancy as a chicken breast that’s been prepared and it’s warmed up and being distributed onsite as well.”
The following is a list of the days, times and locations for a sack lunch pick up:
Monday
- The Brook Wellness Center (Branson) : 10 a.m. till 4:30 p.m.
- Kimberling City Senior Center : 11 a.m. till 1 p.m.
- Beacon of Hope Church (Rockaway Beach) : 4 till 5 p.m.
- Boys & Girls Club of the Ozark (Branson) : 4 till 5 p.m.
Tuesday
- The River Church (Forsyth) : 11 a.m. till 12 p.m.
- Lost Tree Apartment (Branson) : 2 till 3 p.m.
- Bull Creek Village City Hall : 3 till 4 p.m.
- Lakeland Pharmacy (Branson West) : 3:30 till 4:30 p.m.
- Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks (Branson) : 4 till 5 p.m.
Wednesday
- The Brook Wellness Center (Branson) : 10 a.m. till 4:30 p.m.
- Kimberling City Senior Center : 11 a.m. till 1 p.m.
- Taneyville Community Church : 2 till 3 p.m.
- Beacon of Hope Church (Rockaway Beach) : 4 till 5 p.m.
- Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks (Branson) : 4 till 5 p.m.
Thursday
- Forsyth Library : 10 a.m. till 4 p.m.
- The River Church (Forsyth) : 11 a.m. till 12 p.m.
- Lost Tree Apartment (Branson) : 2 till 3 p.m.
- Landland Pharmacy (Branson West) : 3:30 till 4:30 p.m.
- Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks (Branson) : 4 till 5 p.m.
Friday
- Bull Creek Village City Hall : 3 till 4 p.m.
- Beacon of Hope Church (Rockaway Beach) : 4 till 5 p.m.
- Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks (Branson) : 4 till 5 p.m.
According to a press release, this schedule is subject to change due to increased demand.
According to Hays, there are approximately 700 meals that are going out weekly to help fill the need.
“(Food distribution) is one of the four things that we’re doing,” said Hays. “It’s food distribution, virtual programming, wellness calls and we’re doing what’s called take-home packets. These take-home packets, again these are so important. These kids, as they’re being quarantined, there’s that educational slide that happens. If we can (1) keep in contact through the wellness calls (2) reinforce it with these take-home packets that’s focused on higher learning, fun activities that parents and children can do together, it’s just another tool to keep kids on track. Those are the four things we’ve pivoted to at this point.”
According to Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks, they are scheduled to reopen for face-to-face programs on January 11 and are always looking for a helping hand, especially now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If they want to help out, this has been a tough year for the Boys & Girls Club, we really depend on the business partnerships and the business support and not having the Thanks for Giving Gala this year has made it even tougher financially,” said Hays. “So we ask that folks who are able to, reach out to BGCozarks.org and donate on our website or simply write a check and send it to the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks at 1460 Bee Creek Rd. in Branson or give us a call. We’ll step you through a credit card processing or whatever we may need to do. We’re here to help those working families, particularly that are in greatest need.”
For more information, contact Laresa Depew at 417.336.2420 ext. 229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.