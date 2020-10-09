Branson’s Wild World has started the process to get permission for outdoor animal exhibits.
The applicant’s request (Owner of Branson’s Wild World Inc. James Kelly) for outdoor animal exhibits was approved by the Branson Planning Commission at their Oct. 6 virtual meeting.
The Planning Commission approved the request 6-0.
The outdoor fencing that will be constructed in a ‘L’ formation behind the property is planned to be used for tigers, lions, ligers, wolves, kangaroos, servals, foxes, porcupines, jackals, birds and stingrays, according to city documents.
Original concerns stemmed from the proximity of some of the animals being less than 100 feet from Branson Park Apartments and approximately 350 feet from Holiday Inn Express. However, animal control reviewed the request and “is comfortable with it so long as enclosures comply with applicable standards and noise does not become an issue.”
“As a result staff recommends approval,” said Planning and Development Director Joel Hornickel. “What we’ve done is we’ve taken not only the list of conditions that you all approved for the petting zoo back in 2012, but we’ve also added some additional ones.”
–The Special Use Permit is not transferable in any manner and therefore shall not be transferred from owner to owner. If Branson’s Wild World Inc. ceases operation for six months or more, this Special Use Permit shall be null and void.
–The installation and activities covered by this Special Use Permit ... shall be in accordance with all applicable city, state and federal requirements, including but not limited to the height, overhang, strength and containment of fencing.
–All regulations and standards concerning the treatment and handling of animals shall be met.
–Lions, tigers and ligers must be shut indoors between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
–Any person under the age of 5 shall not be allowed to handle any of the animals. Signs shall be posted stating this in every area where contact with an animal is possible.
–The applicant shall apply for and receive a business license from the city of Branson prior to any business operations and that license shall remain in good standing.
–If all conditions of this resolution authorizing the issuance of this Special Use Permit are not acted upon on or before Jan. 1, 2022 then this Special Use Permit shall be null and void.
When the topic of possible noise was brought up by Commissioner Marshall Howden, Hornickel replied, “the city has its noise ordinance that is definitely in play and can be utilized if necessary if complaints are received.”
Other areas of discussion included the inside housing of the animals and the possible nuisance caused by animal waste.
“Well as far as the hours, we already have a system in which we’re able to enclose the animals during that time. We have what is called a ‘shift’,” said Kelly. “It could be a metal enclosure or whatever and animals get trained to eat inside there.
“That would be where the animal would go in there, where we could close them in and safely enter the pen as far as being able to take care of the actual pen itself without contact to the animals. Cause as you can probably imagine, you can’t just go into a pen with a tiger. So you have to ‘shift’ them in order to go in safely, and during that time we take care of the pens as far as cleaning up all the waste and just generally straightening or repairing anything that needs to be done during that time, and that’s done daily.”
When highlighted by a commissioner that enclosing the animals in an enclosure (shift) located outdoors in the animal’s pen would go against the conditions set by city staff for the animal to be housed inside from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., he was told that the condition was met due to the vagueness of the condition.
“So, we did have it somewhat vague,” said Hornickel. “The condition that we provided, it simply says must be shut indoors, so if you all feel more specificity needs to be provided we can definitely do that.”
According to Kelly, a shift is an insulated enclosure, sometimes climate controlled, to provide storm protection, a place to eat and gives handlers a place to house the animal while they perform maintenance and everyday cleaning to the pen.
Kelly was also asked the size of a shift.
“Well it all depends,” said Kelly. “We’ve built them out of metal containers before, and we’ve built them out of cinderblocks before, and they’re plenty big enough to hold the animal and give the animal room to move around in, but they’re not giant or the size of a house or anything. A tiger shift might be like 10-by-10.”
According to Hornickel, both properties, Branson Park Apartments and Holiday Inn Express, received notification of the request from city staff, and staff did not receive any comments from the property owners.
The property is approximately 4.75 acres and is located approximately 350 feet east of the 76 Country Boulevard and Forsythe Street intersection.
This property was originally developed as an Office Max. The following is a timeline of the property:
–July 1999: Office Max Planned Development was approved with several uses other than initial intent to allow greatest flexibility for the property
–Dec. 2012: Special Use Permit approved for Branson’s Wild World to operate a petting zoo attraction
–June 2016: Building permit issued by city to construct fencing for outdoor areas
–May 2017: Building permit closed due to inactivity
–April 2020: Building permit requested to construct fencing for outdoor animal exhibits. There was no mention of outdoor activities in the Planned Development, Planning Commission Meeting minutes or the staff report for Special Use Permit so “staff felt it was appropriate to have the applicant amend their Special Use Permit so it was completely clear what their intent was for operations and use of the property,” according to Planning and Development Director Joel Hornickel.
According to Kelly, Branson’s Wild World has around-the-clock cameras and attentional monitoring capabilities, so if there is ever a problem staff would be able to respond immediately at any time, day or night.
This item will now go to the Branson Board of Aldermen for final approval on a first and final reading.
Visit the Planning Commission ‘Agenda Center’ at bransonmo.gov for the complete agenda item.
