“Larry’s Country Diner Live,” a stage presentation of the RFD-TV hit “Larry’s Country Diner,” featuring Larry Black and his cast of regulars including Keith Bilbrey, Renae the waitress and Nadine the avid church lady, will again call the Clay Cooper Theatre home this year, with show dates set for Oct. 5-9.
The shows will see the Malpass Brothers Oct. 5, the Malpass Brothers, Teea Goans and Wilson Fairchild Oct. 6, Mark Wills Oct. 7, Gene Watson Oct. 8 and “The Queen of Bluegrass” Rhonda Vincent Oct. 9.
Tickets are now available.
On a related note, earlier this month saw the passing of longtime “Larry’s Country Diner” regular Sheriff Jimmy Capps at the age of 81. In addition to being a “Diner mainstay,” Capps was also a member of the Grand Ole Opry’s house band for more than 50 years, and performed on several hits by Johnny Cash, George Strait and Kenny Rogers.
He became a regular on “Larry’s Country Diner” in 2009.
In 2012, Capps was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2018, the rehearsal room at the Grand Ole Opry was named after him.
Visit larryscountrydiner.com or claycoopertheatre.com.
