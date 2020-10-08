The Duttons are temporarily closing their theater for the next couple weeks.
In a press release, the Dutton family announced that on Monday, Oct. 5, Dean Dutton suffered a stroke and was admitted to the hospital. While he is recovering and doing well, Dean tested positive for COVID-19.
In an abundance of caution, The Duttons have opted to close their theatre for the next couple of weeks, with the hope to re-open their show on Oct. 19, the release stated.
“We thank you for your patience and your prayers,” said the release.
Anyone who was planning to attend the show during this time frame is encouraged to contact the The Duttons box office during regular business hours to arrange a visit for another time. Anyone who purchased ticket through a separate vendor will need to contact them directly, according to the release.
Call 417-332-2772 or visit theduttons.com.
This is sad. I did some marketing for the Duttons around 2003(?) when I came to Branson the first time. I pray for a healthy recovery and that we all get back to work in Branson & everywhere!
