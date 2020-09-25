All remaining 2020 concert dates at The Mansion Theatre in Branson have now been postponed to 2021.
While many of The Mansion’s shows that had been scheduled to take place earlier in the year had already been postponed to later this fall, the theater announced earlier this month that all their 2020 concerts have been rescheduled for 2021.
The Oak Ridge Boys will now make their 2021 return to Branson on Sept. 22-23 and 29-30; Oct. 6-7 13-14, 20-21; and Nov. 3-4 and 10-11.
Neal McCoy will perform at The Mansion again in 2021 on April 17 at 8 p.m., Oct. 8 at 8 p.m., Nov. 3-4 at 3 p.m. and Nov, 17-18 at 8 p.m.
As for 2020, McCoy announced that he will still perform in Branson this year. McCoy fans will be able to find him at the Clay Cooper Theatre on Oct. 16, Nov. 2 and Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for McCoy’s shows at the Clay Cooper Theatre are on sale now.
Call 417-332-2529 or visit claycoopertheatre.com.
In 2021 Jimmy Fortune will also return to The Mansion for performances on Sept. 23 at 3 p.m., Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 at 3 p.m., Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. and Nov. 5 at 8 p.m.
Folks will still be able to catch Fortune live in Branson as he’ll be making a special guest appearance on Larry’s Country Diner at the Clay Cooper Theatre on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. Visit claycoopertheatre.com.
Next fall, Dailey and Vincent will also play at The Mansion. The 2021 shows will be held on Sept. 30 at 3 p.m., Oct. 21 at 8 p.m., Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 10 at 3 p.m.
The Bellamy Brothers will return to The Mansion in 2021 for a one-night only show on Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.
On Oct. 16 and Nov. 12, Gene Watson will have 2021 shows at The Mansion, both at 8 p.m.
Tony Orlando will also make his return to The Mansion for a one night only performance on Nov. 6, 2021 at 8 p.m.
The Mansion will also welcome back The Gatlin Brothers for a 2021 fall performance on Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. Larry, Steve and Rudy will return to the theatre on Nov. 20 for The Gatlin Brothers Country Christmas show at 8 p.m.
According to The Mansion’s website, the Praisefest Branson Fall Retreat is still scheduled to be held at the theatre from Oct. 26-28, 2020.
The retreat will feature the talents of The Hoppers, The Isaacs, Greater Vision, Mark Lowry, Jim Cymbala, The Ball Brothers, The Perrys, Joseph Habedank, The Whisnants, Brian Free and Assurance, The Erwins and The Nelsons.
In a Facebook announcement, The Mansion shared that their tickets prices will be increasing in 2021. However, for anyone who had already purchased tickets for a 2020 performance and has chosen to transfer those tickets to one of the rescheduled 2021 shows will not incur the increase in price.
Those wishing to transfer their 2020 tickets to a 2021 concert or a ticket refund can do so by emailing Karrie at kwaszkowski@themansiontheatre.com.
For tickets, showtimes, new concert announcements and additional information visit themansiontheatre.com or find The Mansion Theatre on Facebook
