This week is the final chance to catch Dean Z: The Ultimate Elvis show in Branson.
Following a two-month run at the Clay Cooper Theatre, Dean Z will be switching gears for Christmas after performing his final three 2020 Ultimate Elvis shows on Oct. 26, 28 and 30.
For the show, Dean Z takes audiences on a musical journey that spans the more than 20-year career of Elvis Presley. From his rise to fame in the 1950’s all the way to his Las Vegas shows in the 1970’s, Dean Z provides attendees with a reminder on why Elvis is the King of Rock ’n’ Roll.
As both the headliner and producer of his show, Dean Z shared that putting together this show was a great experience.
“You want to make sure that you hit all these moments for the non-hardcore Elvis fans or the casual Elvis fan, but then you also want to put in these little Easter egg moments in for the hardcore Elvis fans. That’s what I am,” said Dean Z. “I want to do enough hits where it’s really fun for the casual, but also enough rarities where people, who are really into Elvis, can really dig into the show too.”
When Elvis left this world, he left behind decades worth of music. Dean Z explained what it is he looks for when selecting songs for the show, but also working with the theatre’s technical team to bring all the elements of the show together.
“Elvis had such a deep catalog. So I systematically go through the years of Elvis’ life from the 50’s to the 70’s and see what hit the charts. What I feel works best in front of a live audience, because some songs only work if you’ve got a live crowd. Some songs you can’t do in front of a live audience, because it might not transfer the same,” said Dean Z. “Then to just figure out what works and put it in that format and produce all the video that accompanies that. Then our lighting director produces the lighting based off that video. So it’s like layers and we’re all adding our own little piece of artistic and creative juices to it.”
Dean Z also shared that “The Ultimate Elvis” is more than just the title of his show, matter of fact it’s an actual title that he personally holds.
“In 2013 I won the (Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest) through Elvis Presley Enterprises. It’s the only sanctioned Elvis Presley tribute artist contest in the world. It’s a world search, kind of like American Idol in a way, and every year since 2007 they’ve been doing this world search and I won in 2013,” Dean Z said. “It was my first attempt at trying it, because I was working at Branson Legends in Concert at the time. I got really, really lucky. From that moment it’s kind of like been a snowball effect with my career just growing and you get to see the reach of Elvis’ music with international tours and things like that. So that’s why we wanted to name the show ‘Dean Z: The Ultimate Elvis,’ because it has his name in there, his essence and it’s also the title I won through Graceland.”
As part of the show, Dean Z not only visits with the folks in the crowd while on stage, but he also walks down into the aisles to perform. While their time together is short, Dean Z confirmed that he definitely feels a connection to his audience during the show.
“It’s very fulfilling. Like a lady tonight that was celebrating her 96th birthday. She’s obviously been an Elvis fan for over 50 years. Then you’ve also got the other end of the spectrum, where you see little kids out there dressed up as Elvis and are three and four years old experiencing this for the first time,” said Dean Z. “The cool thing about Elvis is that it’s ageless, it’s generation-less. So you get to see both sides of the spectrum. Those reliving it and also living it for the first time.”
Like many entertainers, both in Branson and around the world, Dean Z found himself having to cancel shows when the pandemic struck earlier this year.
“Because of COVID, I had about eight months of canceled touring. Actually more, but we had been off for about eight months consistently,” Dean Z said. “One by one, things falling off and I had my next 24-months of career planned and then one day it all just changed.”
While the pandemic has resulted in countless negative situations, Dean Z said he also found a positive teachable moment.
“I think we all in the entertainment industry learned a very valuable lesson, is that we’re only as good as our last show. Because you never know when your last show is going to be,” said Dean Z. “So for me, I value this even more than I did before and I thought I valued it unconditionally before. But now I revel in the moments on stage, because, I know now unfortunately, you never know when it’s going to be taken away from you. So I’m enjoying every second of it and squeezing every piece of joy out of it. What I missed most is the human connection. As humanity we need that. We need that shared experience.”
As the pandemic is still ongoing, Dean Z said he understands there are still those unable to come see the show in person, which is why he’s offering a special one night only Dean Z: The Ultimate Elvis Global Live Stream event.
“If people want to come to the show, but can’t come to the show we’ll be having a virtual live stream event on Oct. 30,” Dean Z said. “They can get that through deanz.com for the virtual live stream of the show and they can watch that from anywhere in the world.”
As part of The Ultimate Elvis show, Dean Z is joined on stage by several of Branson’s most talented singers and musicians.
Audiences will be treated to the sounds of the Royal Rhythm Crew, featuring Danny Z on guitar, Camby Henson on bass, Dino Phillips and Matt Gumm on drums and Jonathan Black on keyboards; and the B-Town Horns, featuring Ryan Dunn on saxophone, Mark Brueggemann on trumpet, Bryant Robinson on first trumpet and Tom Rastorfer on trombone. The Deltatones, featuring the vocal talents of Ashley Rose Smith, Krista Meadows and Stephi Z, also join Dean Z on stage to complete “The Ultimate Elvis” fan experience.
As his current show is coming to an end for 2020, Dean Z also shared a sneak peek into what folks can expect from his next show, Dean Z’s Rockin’ Christmas Show, debuting Nov. 9 at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
“It’s more in that Brian Setzer Big Band vibe, but also a real hard-core rockabilly and jump rhythm and blues vibe. So we’ve got a big horn section. The same players that are on this show are also in that show,” Dean Z said. “It’s just a completely different energy. It’s just like seeing a rock ’n’ roll Christmas show, which is very different for Branson. This will be the most exciting Christmas show to ever come to Branson. That’s my pledge and my goal for this show. We need it. This year’s been terrible. So we need some joy and my goal is to make people forget that it’s 2020 for two-hours come November and December.”
For additional information, including showtimes, tickets and more visit deanz.com or claycoopertheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.