The 4th Annual Freedom Journey Show is returning to help kick-off Branson Veterans Week at an all new venue in Branson this year
On Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7, Freedom Journey will take the stage at the former Yellow Ribbon Theatre in Branson. Freedom Journey Director and Producer Darren Myers said their show not only just celebrates freedom, but also honors those who have defended freedom.
“The Freedom Journey show is a stage production telling the story of tyranny, faith and freedom; especially as it resulted in the founding documents and the liberties we enjoy here in America. So it’s a combination of videos on our 42-foot widescreen, reenactors, a choir and other music as well such as solos and trios,” said Myers. “In the show we’ll also have reenactors doing Patrick Henry, John Adams, Samuel Addams, Thomas Jefferson and George Washington.”
During the two-hour performance, Myers explained that audiences will be told a story of both tyranny and freedom.
“We’re trying to reconnect modern American’s with history and the birth of America. We use a lot of quotes from the founders and those who have gone before us to tell the story. We spend some time talking about tyranny, because you really can’t appreciate freedom unless you stop to consider the tragedy of tyranny,” Myers said. “America was born out of tyranny and blazed a trail for other nations to throw off the tyrant and embrace a government of the people, for the people and by the people and literally change the world.”
Myers added that a lot of things seen at the beginning of America have once again resurfaced in today’s nation.
“Obviously much of that is under attack by the enemies of freedom who would have us go back to big government and an all powerful government,” said Myers. “We just need to stop and consider these principles every once in a while, so we know where we came from and what we’re defending and what we would like to pass on to our children and grandchildren.”
On top of the message of tyranny and freedom, Myers shared that the show will also tell the story of faith and the effect it had on the foundation of the United States.
“We’re looking at this through the lens of faith and freedom,” Myers said. “We’re looking at the principles of religious freedom and freedom of conscience and the fact that our rights come from the creator and how important all those principles were in the founding of America.”
An hour before showtime, Myers said attendees will have several pre-show activities happening including an address from special guest speaker William Federer.
“William Federer, who is the author of “America’s God and Country,” he’s the TV host of “Faith in History” and he has a radio spot called “The American Minute,”” said Myers. “He is one of the best historian’s on American history that’s alive today. He’ll be speaking one hour before the show.”
Out in the lobby of the theatre, guests will also have the chance to see a real American Bald Eagle up close, as well as meet patriotic artist Jack Dawson.
“Jack Dawson, whose most famous painting is “If My People.” He hides a lot of images within his painting’s,” Myers said. “Actually I think he had a booth or a studio at Silver Dollar City for many years and he’s currently set up at Eureka Springs at “The Passion Play.” He’ll be there an hour before the show as well just doing a meet and greet.”
Myers added that a unique aspect to this year’s show is that they will not be charging admission to attend.
“This year we’re offering free tickets. You can register your tickets at freedomjourneyshow.com. Everyone who registers early, we’ll give them a 10% discount on concessions,” said Myers. “You can get your tickets at the door as well. We will have open seating. We’re going to take up a collection as well this year instead of charging for tickets.”
Myers explained that they’re also working towards becoming a permanent fixture in the Branson entertainment industry.
“Our desire is to launch a permanent attraction in Branson, called Freedom Encounter,” said Myers. “We’re casting a vision for a permanent attraction in Branson that would include a theatre, museum and kids play area teaching the principles of freedom.”
The show on Nov. 6 will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the show on Nov. 7 will begin at 3 p.m. The former Yellow Ribbon Theatre is located at 3220 Falls Parkway in Branson. For additional information or to register for show tickets visit freedomjourneyshow.com or call 573-308-7592.
