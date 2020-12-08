The Branson Regional Arts Council has announced the opening dates and the cast for its upcoming musical “The Marvelous Wonderettes.”
The musical will open at the Historic Owen Theatre on Jan. 28 with 12 performances through Feb. 14. Showtimes for the production will be Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sundays, according to a press release.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes” will feature the talents of Macy Watts as Missy Miller, Mesa Mitchell as Cindy Lou Huffington, Caitlin Secrest as Betty Jean Reynolds and Tami Cooper as Suzy Simpson. Liz Sambol and Seanna Bounds have also joined the production as alternate swing cast members.
“This was a very challenging casting decision as we had so many incredibly talented candidates who auditioned for this production,” said Musical Director Jacob Estes in a press release. “The final selections came down to finding the perfect vocal blend and acting chemistry between the four leading characters in the show.”
“The Marvelous Wonderettes” is a smash off-Broadway hit, written and created by Roger Bean. The musical takes audiences to the 1958 Springfield High School prom to meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy, who are four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts, the release stated. While sharing about their lives and loves, the girls serenade the audience with classic 50’s hits, including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.”
In act two of the musical, the Wonderettes take the stage to perform at their ten-year class reunion and the audience is introduced to the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade. “The Marvelous Wonderettes” also features more than 30 classic 50’s and 60’s hits that promises to bring a smile to the crowds face as the girls take them on a musical road trip down memory lane.
Joining Estes on the production team is Sean Neil Myers as stage manager, Delyla Uebel as music supervisor and vocal coach, Caitlin Seacrest as vocal captain, Pamela Meadows as lighting designer, Mac Hill as technical director, Corey Mitchell as set designer, Jim Barber with marketing and design, Justin Ables as artistic director, Lorie Best as assistant producer and Kim Hale, Karie Dykeman and Lisa Murphy as producers.
“Such a marvelous opportunity for me to be involved with these Wonderful performers,” said Vocal Coach Delyla Uebel in the release. “Each not only brought a great vocal talent, but also such vibrancy to each character. This is going to be a ‘must see’ show!”
Due to the pandemic, all seating in the Owen Theatre is socially distanced. Those selecting their seats in advance online are assured by the BRAC that the seats directly in front of behind and on either side of them will be left vacant. The maximum capacity of the theatre has been reduced by approximately 25%, so shows are expected to sell out quickly, so advance reservations are encouraged.
The BRAC are also looking for any area business or organizations would like to become a Poster Partner by displaying a BRAC poster in their window or lobby. Anyone interested in placing an ad in the Playbill for “The Marvelous Wonderettes” are encouraged to visit bransonarts.org/adpayment for details.
For ticket reservations visit bransonarts.org/tix or call the Historic Owen Theatre box office at 417-336-4255.
