On Wednesday, Aug. 18, the Hughes Brothers Theatre hosted longtime Las Vegas act Famous Impressions for a one-night only performance.
Featuring the talents of Doug Stiel, Cindy Bea and Mark Sandler, Famous Impressions uses a blend of vocal and singing impressions and impromptu humor to entertain audiences.
For more than 20 years, Famous Impressions have performed all over the country, and now they’re looking to someday call Branson home.
Join us in an upcoming edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News for more on Famous Impressions, the reactions from those who attended their single night showcase performance and, of course, a lot more photos, but in the meantime, here’s a sneak peek at all the fun you missed.
