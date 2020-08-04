The effects of the global pandemic continue to make themselves known in Branson with another show canceling the remainder of it’s 2020 performances.
On July 31, Billy Yates announced via Facebook that he has decided to cancel the “Billy Yates’ Hit Songwriters in the Round” shows that were scheduled to take place this fall at The Shepherd of the Hills Playhouse Theatre in Branson.
“Please join me in prayer for all of my Branson friends who rely on tourism to survive,” said Yates on Facebook. “These are difficult times indeed.”
“Hit Songwriters” was scheduled to return to the stage at the Playhouse Theatre on Sept. 22, with special guests Bill Whyte and Gerald Smith to play through Sept. 24.
In addition to Whyte and Smith, the lineup of performers for the rest of the season would have included Rafe Van Hoy, Wood Newton, Buddy Jewell, Jim McBride, Bobby Tomberlin, Mark Narmore, Julie Roberts, Frank Myers, Becky Hobbs, Dallas Wayne, Leona Williams and Max T. Barnes.
The Paddlewheel and Main Street Marina in Downtown Branson, which hosts a variety of entertainers throughout the year, also announced they would be temporarily closing down after one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have had many ask if we were required to close,” Owners Lianne and Larry Milton said in a Facebook post on July 31. “No, while we were not required to close, we voluntarily made the decision to close, in the best interest and safety of our employees and guests.
The Main Street Marina is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 10 and the The Paddlewheel to reopen on Aug. 11.
These pandemic related cancellations and temporary closings arrive on the heels of a few other pandemic related changes to Branson shows. Debbie and Gordy Wensel announced last week that their “Country Legends” Show will be postponed until Sept. 15.
The “All Hands on Deck Show,” will no longer open on Sept. 8 at the Dutton Family Theatre.
“Due to the impact of COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution for our guests, cast, musicians and crew, The “All Hands on Deck Show” has moved it’s opening Branson performance to Oct. 6,” star, creator, director Jody Madaras said in a statement.
The Branson Landing also announced the cancellation of the remaining Summer Concert Series dates.
Those final summer shows were scheduled for Aug. 8, Aug. 22 and Sept. 5. Visit bransontrilakesnews.com.
