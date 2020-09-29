After a brief break, Yakov Smirnoff is coming back to Branson.
On Sept. 28, Smirnoff announced he would be returning to the Yakov Smirnoff Theatre with his newest show “Laughter Vaccine Kills COVID-19.”
“The reason I’m moving back to Branson from California is because of all the fires in Los Angeles, it feels like hell. And Branson being so far away from there feels like heaven,” said Smirnoff in a press release. “During the quarantine in California, I had an embarrassing moment with the police. They showed up out of nowhere and said, ‘If you’re going to walk around the house naked, it has to be on the inside!’”
Smirnoff will be back in his theatre starting on Oct. 6 where he will perform 2 p.m. shows every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday through Dec. 6., with the exception of a handful of 10 a.m. shows in November and December.
Smirnoff said that his show features two full hours of “Laughter” therapy.
“There’s nothing better than all those healthy endorphins flooding your brain,” Smirnoff said in the release. “So, come and laugh your YAK-OFF!”
In the 1980s, Johnny Carson helped to launch Yakov Smirnoff’s standup comedy career and President Ronald Reagan called him a “national treasure.” Yakov has co-starred with some of the biggest names in film and TV such as Robin Williams, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep and Jack Nicholson.
Smirnoff earned his master’s degree in psychology from the University of Pennsylvania, and recently received a doctorate in Global Leadership from Pepperdine University.
Early this season, Yakov was performing on the 76 Strip at the Caravelle Theatre, known as the home of the Liverpool Legends Beatles tribute show.
For full show schedule and ticket information visit Yakov. com.
