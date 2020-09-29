On Saturday, Sept. 26, the Hooked! Songwriting Contest crowned Darby Dougherty, a local Branson woman, as the winner of its 2020 event.
At the contest, which was held at the Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater in Branson, Dougherty walked out on stage and stepped behind a piano to perform her song “Wasted Time.” However, when she pressed the first keys to begin her song, she and the rest of the audience were startled to discover a fun electric beat coming from within the keyboard.
Following the fast actions from show emcee and Prince Ivan member Brydon Brett, Dougherty was able to resume control of the keys and quickly recover to perform her now award-winning song for the attentive audience and celebrity judges.
Following her win on Saturday, Dougherty shared the inspiration that led to her song “Wasted Time.”
“It was kind of on a whim, in a sense. It’s about a boy who broke my heart. I saw something on Instagram that triggered that, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. This hurt me, and this could possibly happen to someone else.’ It just kind of flowed out since I saw that. It only took a couple of days, if even, to write.”
While Dougherty has already released several songs, including an extend-play record called “Coloring with Crayons” and a single titled “Silence,” Dougherty said it was a bit of a last minute decision to join the contest.
“I was so scared and didn’t even want to try out and send in a song at all, but I got a lot of encouragement to do it. I thought, ‘If I’m meant to be in the competition, then I’m meant to be in the competition. Why not take the risk? The reward may be big,’” said Dougherty. “I’m glad that I did it now.”
Dougherty recently graduated from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar where she majored in Music Business. In making the top 10, Dougherty said it provided her with a moment of reassurance.
“It was definitely a realization for me that I can do what I want to do, and I shouldn’t be scared because other people believe in me. Professionals believe that I can,” said Dougherty. “So it was just a boost of confidence for me, because I’m not the best with my confidence. Just to have that confirmation that I made it to the top 10, it was like fireworks. I was just so elated. It was awesome.”
When she finally had her opportunity on Saturday to step onto the stage to perform her song, Dougherty explained the amazing mixture of feelings that came along with that experience.
“It was very nerve-racking before, but it’s one of those things that once you walk on stage a switch gets flipped for me and its me telling a story to a bunch of people and having a conversation,” Dougherty said. “It just felt so good. Then once you hear the audience clap, it’s over, but you know that people liked it and your story got told.”
By winning the contest, Dougherty received $500 cash and a free song recording, mixing and mastering package from a professional studio/engineer. Dougherty said she’ll be utilizing her winnings to help her move forward with her music career.
“I think I’ll probably use this money to invest in some studio equipment, so that I can do my own recording and put out more of my own songs,” Dougherty said. “I do have some out, but it was a couple years ago and I worked with a friend. I don’t want to be so reliant on others. I want to go, go, go with my music. So I’ll probably just play at some venues and see what happens.”
Joining Dougherty in the winner’s circle on Saturday was D’Nadre Bell with his song “Undeserving” and Jaidyn Laborde with her song “You’re My Kind of Christmas.” Bell received second place in the competition and received a $200 cash prize and Laborde received third place and received a $100 cash prize.
For this years event, the contest had about 50 song submissions. From those entries, the submissions judges then narrowed it down to the top 10. Before being rebranded this year, Hooked! was formerly known as Southwest Missouri New Music Showcase and Songwriting Contest, which is held as a fundraiser for the Branson-Hollister Senior Center. Funds are raised through the selling of tickets to the show as well as a raffle.
Following the show on Saturday, Brydon Brett released a video online congratulating all the performers for such an amazing show.
“It was a tough competition, but at the end of the day, it was more about the community and about the love that we all experience together and growing together,” Brett said. “So let’s keep it going. Let’s keep it rolling. Many great things to come.”
The Top 10 performers also included Lily Belle with her song “The 20s,” Kennadi with her song “Mirror,” Trevor Venerable with his song “Heaven Without You,” Zachary Simpson with his song “Happy,” Jessica Zitting with her song “Love Me For Real,” Larry Doran with his song “God Chose Me” and Travis Howard with his song “The Land.”
The celebrity judges included My100.1 Morning Show Host and Nerd Informants Host Josh Grisham, Branson-based Artist/Writer/ Producer DJ Lux, Branson Singer/Songwriter/Arranger and Co-Producer of The Bretts Show Andrea Brett, and 92.9 The Beat Morning Show Host Lauren Gordon.
The show also featured performances by four guest artists including Jacob Hughes, Cole, Boxen and Prince Ivan.
“It was a great show. The guest artists were incredible. The Top 10 were incredible. The celebrity judges at the show, and the celebrity judges who helped judge the submissions, thank you so much,” said Brett. “We raised a lot of money for the Branson-Hollister Senior Center. It was a win-win-win all the way around. We have big plans for Hooked! 2021. So stay tuned for that.”
Brett shared at the end of the show that next year they hope to transform the event from a single-day contest into an all weekend long songwriting conference. Visit hookedsongwritingcontest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.