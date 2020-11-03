Veterans are invited to the Branson Star Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 5 at for a free show featuring Famous Russian Comedian Yakov Smirnoff and Nashville Roadhouse Live.
The Vets for Vets Celebration Show begins at 2 p.m. and helps to officially kick-off Veterans Homecoming Week in Branson. The Branson Veterans Task Force received many requests for Smirnoff to return for the Vets for Vets stage after his appearance last year, according to a press release.
The Vets for Vets Celebration Show presents a line-up of exclusively veteran performers and USO entertainment. The celebratory show is free for both veterans and their families. The Branson Star Theater box opens it’s doors at 1 p.m. and seating for the show is on a first come, first served basis, according to the release.
The Thursday show at the Branson Star Theatre is just one of several events that is hosted by the Branson Veterans Tasks Force during the annual Veterans Homecoming Week, stated the release.
Buildings 2 and 3 at Ballparks of America, located at 1000 Pat Nash Dr. in Branson, becomes Veterans Village from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning on Thursday, Nov. 5 and continues through Tuesday, Nov. 10. Veterans Village includes a mess hall, vendor room and an entertaining day room.
The day room is modeled after a USO canteen with snacks, coffee and live music provided by a “round robin,” comprised of veterans or volunteer musicians who take turns leading a song as the musical “circle” rotates after each number, the release stated.
On specified days at the Village, WWII and Korean War veterans are honored in the Day Room. World War II veterans are honored at noon on Friday, Nov. 6. Korean War veterans are honored at noon on Sunday, Nov. 8.
In the Mess Hall, a complimentary lunch is provided to veterans each day from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For any additional non-veteran attendees, lunch will be $6.
Veterans Village are adhering to all COVID-19 safety regulations. Face coverings, temperature checks and physical distancing will be required.
For more information visit bransonveterans.com, call 417-527-0543 or visit their page on Facebook.
