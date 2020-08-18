Welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat. We got a lot of exciting announcements to fit into this section, so we’ll get right to it. As always feel free to let me know about any Branson area entertainment or attraction news or announcements you think would be great for the paper by shooting me an email at tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com.
New dates for Oak Ridge Boys
A revised schedule has been announced for The Oak Ridge Boys performances at The Mansion Theatre. Originally on the schedule for performance dates in Sept. Oct. and Nov., The Oak Ridge Boys will now appear at The Mansion Theatre on Oct. 14-15 and 21-22; and Nov. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19.
Known as one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry, the four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of Duane Allen, Richard Sterban, Joe Bonsall and William Lee Golden bring four decades of charted singles and 50 years of tradition to the stage wherever they perform. All 2020 Mansion showtimes are at 8 p.m. and tickets are on sale now. Visit themansiontheatre.com for more.
Taney County Demolition Derby
Oklahoma Boys Promotions announced last week their upcoming return to Taney County. Due to the COVID-19 the Oklahoma Boys Promotions Demolition Derby that was scheduled as part of the Taney County Fair on June 27 was canceled.
The derby will take place on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Taney County Fairgrounds in Forsyth. The show will feature full-size semi-stock cars, stock compact cars and lawnmowers and will begin at 7 p.m. Visit Oklahoma Boys Promotions on Facebook for additional show information and entry rules and fees.
Dean Z Announces New Elvis Tribute Show
Dean Z, star of the internationally touring production “Elvis Lives,” is bring an all-new high energy Elvis tribute show to the Clay Cooper Theatre called “Dean Z -The Ultimate Elvis.”
Opening Sept. 4, the new show will run to Oct. 30 and Monday and Friday shows at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday shows at 2 p.m., a 2 p.m. on Sept. 8 and a 10 a.m. show on Oct. 10.
The new show will take audiences on a musical journey that spans the 20-year career of “The King” from his rise to fame in the 50’s to his infamous Las Vegas performances of the 70’s. Joining Dean Z on stage for “The Ultimate Elvis” will be a 10 piece band, horn section, vocalist and immersive video content.
Dean Z will also be staying at the Clay Cooper Theatre for Christmas. Being billed as “The Most Rockin’ Show of the Holiday Season,” Dean Z’s Rockin’ Christmas Show will open on Nov. 9, with showtimes at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Hot Rods and High Heels to Open 2020 Show
On top of Dean Z’s announcement the Clay Cooper Theatre itself has made several big announcements for what folks can expect to see at the theatre for the remainder of the 2020 season.
The Hot Rods and High Heels 1950’s Show will open their first show of 2020 on Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
Celebrating the era of poodle skirts, sock hops, soda shops and teenage love, the show features eight singers and dancers, and a live band, that promises to deliver audiences fond memories of “the good ol’ days.” Like many Branson shows, the pandemic also caused the postponement of Hot Rods and High Heels, which was originally scheduled to launch it’s 2020 season on April 8.
New Variety Show to feature Matt Gumm and Company
Matt Gumm and Company announced the scheduling of four shows at the Clay Cooper Theatre. Shows are being held on Sept. 7, Nov. 13 and Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 14 at 2 p.m.
Before becoming a part of the Clay Cooper family 14 years ago, Gumm performed for many years with his parents and sister at Lake of the Ozarks.
With Matt Gumm and Company, Gumm will be reunited with his parents Thom “Gabby” Gumm and Sandy Gumm and sister Jamie Gumm on stage. They will also be joined on stage by fellow Lake of the Ozarks performer and family friend Travis Spratt, according to a press release.
Gumm and Company will be joined on stage by The Country Express Band, led by Musical Director RP Harrell. The “over-the-top production” will feature two hours of “hysterical comedy, impressive impersonations and power-house vocals backed by Branson’s most talented band from Clay Cooper’s Country Express.”
Larry’s County Diner to Perform at Cooper
Larry’s Country Diner is coming to the Clay Cooper Theatre for five special shows in October. Larry’s County Diner is a unique down-home variety show that integrates entertainment, interviews and music into a weekly format and is taped in front of a live studio audience.
The show will feature the regular cast of characters including Larry Black, Keith Bilberry, Nadine and Renae Johnson. Joining the cast will be special guest appearances by country music artists of yesterday and today. Show dates and special guests are as follows: Oct. 5, The Malpass Brothers; Oct. 6, The Malpass Brothers, Teea Goans, and Wilson Fairchild; Oct. 7, Mark Willis, Oct. 8, TBA and Oct. 9 Rhonda Vincent.
County Express Show Launches Live Stream
Starting on Aug. 16, the Clay Cooper Theatre began offering a ticketed live stream of Clay Cooper’s Country Express Show. The live stream will take place every Sunday night through Dec. 27. The cost will be $28 per live stream viewing. “
“This will be a great opportunity for those who are unable to travel, to join us for this ‘Live Stream,’” said an online statement. “ Gather your family around the TV, computer, iPAD or cell phone and get ready for a great time.”
Visit claycoopertheatre.com for additional show information, show dates and times and ticket reservations.
2Country4Nashville prepares for Branson Arrival
2County4Nashville will be arriving in Branson for three special shows starting with a show on Aug. 21 at The Americana Theatre at 8 p.m. On Aug. 22, 2Country4Nashville will travel over to Choices Concert Hall for a 7 p.m. show. The show will again perform at Choices on Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. with a special Gospel Concert and Bunch show.
2Country4Nashville features the talents of husband and wife duo Jo-el and LeAnne Ulmer. During the show, the Ulmer’s perform traditional county music hits made famous by legends like Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Patsy Cline, Roy Orbison, Buck Owens and more.
Visit 2County4Nashville.com.
