One of Branson’s newest attractions is offering free admission to all veterans in honor of Veterans Homecoming Week in Branson.
Now through Wednesday, Nov. 11, Beyond The Lens is giving all veterans and active duty military free admission to FlyRide. Family members of veterans and active duty military will also receive a $5 discount on tickets to ride the attraction.
FlyRide is one of the newest experience in techno-tainment, which combines technology and entertainment to create an amazing sensory experience. FlyRide features full motion seats that dip, turn and soar in front of a giant four-story curved video screen.
The fully immersive ride also includes wind, scents, a full range digital audio system and other amazing effects to complete the total FlyRide experience.
Once seat belted in, riders aboard FlyRide are given the opportunity to soar above more than 20 of American’s most awe-inspiring national landmarks, include Mount Rushmore, the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls and more.
The addition of FlyRide at Beyond the Lens has been in the making for more than five years. The ride cost more than $5 million to construct and more than $3 million to film.
To receive free admission into the attraction veterans or active duty military must just present a valid ID at the box office to redeem. FlyRide at Beyond the Lens is open daily at 10 a.m. and is open seven days a week.
Beyond the Lens is located at 3114 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. Visit flyridetickets.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.