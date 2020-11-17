On Saturday, Nov. 21, the Branson Star Theater will welcome Country Music Superstar Collin Raye for a one night only engagement.
Raye will appear as part of the Nashville Roadhouse Live on Saturday, which features the talents of Stevie Lee Woods and the Nashville Roadhouse Live Band.
With 24 top ten records, 16 No. 1 hits and a 10 time male vocalist of the year, Raye is considered to be one of the true hit makers of the 1990s and remaining one the greatest voices of our time. Best known for searing ballads like “Love, Me,” “In This Life,” “Not That Different” and “If I Were You,” Raye has also brought to life rocking tunes like “My Kind of Girl,” “That’s My Story,” “I Can Still Feel You” and “I Want You Bad.”
Raye shot to fame with the release of his song “Love, Me” in 1991, which was a part of his solo debut in his album All I Can Be. The release of All I Can Be was just the first of four consecutive albums released by Raye to achieve platinum certification in the United States for sales of 1 million copies each.
Through his music, Raye has been able to bring attention to topics outside of the music industry. When “Little Rock,” an anthem for those struggling with addiction recovery, hit the chart in 1994, its video led to over 100,000 phone calls to Alcoholics Anonymous from folks seeking help in their addictions.
Raye’s song “I Think About You” won awards for its song and its music video, which exposed the exploitation of women and children.
The performance begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are on sale now. Tickets are available in three categories of seating. Tickets are $50 for VIP seating, which includes the first 10 rows in the theatre, $40 for Stargazer seating, which is the center 10 rows in the theatre, and $30 for General Admission seating in the final 14 rows in the theatre.
For tickets and additional information visit bransonstartheater.com or the Branson Star Theater page on Facebook.
Visit collinraye.com.
