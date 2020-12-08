Freedom Encounter is inviting the community to celebrate Christmas in Branson with the award-winning gospel group, The Collingsworth Family.
The concert is being held on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. at Freedom Encounter, which is the former Yellow Ribbon Theatre in Branson. Freedom Encounter President Darren Myers said the show on Saturday is part of the Collingsworth Family’s Christmas Tour.
“They are one of the top groups in Southern Gospel music, but their style is very cinematic and very orchestrations, live violins and a grand piano,” said Myers. “They have an outstanding Christmas program. Their Christmas album, called A True Family Christmas, was voted the No. 1 Christmas album in 2019 by Singing News and they have been the fan favorite mixed group for the past two years and favorite instrumentalist is Kim Collingsworth, who plays the grand piano.”
The Collingsworth Family features the talents of Phil and Kim Collingsworth and their four children; Brooklyn, Courtney, Phillip Jr. and Olivia. The Collingsworth Family have been recording music professionally since they transitioned into an all-concert ministry in January 2000.
“They’ll bring their own video board, lighting, fog, grand piano and it’s just a very inspirational, encouraging, Christmas show with new and traditional music,” said Myers. “It’s a family group so they bring out the grandkids and it’s a great opportunity for families to have an unforgettable Christmas experience.”
Myers shared what led him to bring The Collingsworth Family to Branson to perform at Freedom Encounter.
“They were touring in Missouri and on their way back to Ohio and had an opening. We just got connected and thought, ‘Hey, let’s make this happen’ and we got them in here,” Myers said. “We can seat 2200 (in the theatre), but we’re only going to sell 1400 tickets, so there is plenty of room for social distancing. It seemed like a great opportunity to get them into Branson, especially as it is a Christmas show.”
Those planning on attending the show on Saturday are also invited to come a little early Myers said, to enjoy a pre-show Christmas performance.
“Benjamin Morren was the pianist for the quartet Spoken4, which performed at Silver Dollar City for a long time,” said Myers. “He is going to be playing Christmas music for the pre-show in the lobby, which will start at 2 o’clock.”
General admission tickets for the show are $20 for adults, $10 for ages 12 to 17 and $5 for ages four to 11. Tickets for the Inner Circle are $35 for all ages.
“The Collingsworth’s have sung at Silver Dollar City’s amphitheater several times and they’re just an international group that is at the top of their genre,” said Myers. “This will be a great show, especially at Christmas. Their songs are emotional and powerful and people, I think, will really appreciate it.”
To learn more about The Collingsworth Family visit thecollingsworthfamily.com.
Freedom Encounter is located at 3220 Falls Parkway in Branson. For additional information on the show or to reserve tickets visit freedomencounter.com or call 1-800-965-9324 or 573-308-7592.
