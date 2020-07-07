News broke Monday morning Country Music Hall of Famer and a personal favorite of mine Charlie Daniels died of a stroke at the age of 83.
While his music no doubt made an impact on my life, I can honestly say he did as well.
Daniels was one of the first “big name” artists I ever got the chance to interview, and believe me Loyal Reader(s), I was nervous, and it showed.
Y’all, he was so cool about it.
He let me “fanboy” out for a minute, answered every question I asked, and was exceptionally giving with his time.
As the interview wrapped, I thanked him for his music and his legacy, and the fact he took time out of his day to talk to little ol’ me.
He stopped me quick and said “No sir, thank you for wanting to talk to me. Without folks like you, my fans wouldn’t know where I was or what I was doing, and for that, I thank you.”
I was fortunate enough to interview him many times throughout my career here at the Branson Tri-Lakes News, and each time was better than the previous.
“I’m an entertainer,” he told me once. “I make people happy.
“That’s what I do.”
He sure made a whole lot of people happy, and he will be missed.
