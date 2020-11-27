Branson Con 2021 has been canceled.
While still four months away from its third annual event, Branson Con organizers announced via Facebook on Nov. 23 that they would not be moving forward with the comic convention in March of 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.
“With the fall surge in COVID-19, we can not in good conscience proceed with planning for a March 2021 event,” said the Facebook press release. “We love all of you very much, we wish and hope for everyone’s safety and health above all else. We miss you all, and we will desperately try and bring the ‘nerd life’ back to B-town as soon as it’s safe for everyone to travel again. Please keep interacting with this page and message us with ideas and information for us to keep sharing with others.”
Branson Con began its inaugural journey in 2019 at the Branson Hilton Convention Center after VisionCon announced their 2019 return to Springfield after hosting a handful of the conventions in Branson. In 2019, Branson Con welcomed approximately 3,000 attendees and hosted celebrity guests like Sean Gunn, Chad Lindberg, Nicholas Brendon, Andy Field and Joe Gaudet.
Branson Con returned in March 2020 at a all-new location, the Welk Resort Theatre. Branson Con was one of only a few comic conventions that were able to successfully take place in 2020 due to the pandemic. As March was approximately when the COVID-19 pandemic reached the United States, Branson Con 2020 only welcomed around 2,800 attendees. The 2nd annual event welcomed special guests Kevin Sorbo, David Eddings, Tracy Lynn Cruz, Blake Foster, Selwyn Ward, Melody Perkins and the Nerd Informants.
No guests or creators had been announced for the 2021 comic convention at the time of its cancellation.
For additional information and updates on the future of this annual convention visit bransoncomiccon.com or find the Branson Con 2021 page on Facebook.
